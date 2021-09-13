After The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri announces his next The Delhi Files

The Delhi Files poster (Photo from Vivek Agnihotri’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and others released in 2019. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and won India’s two National Awards, Best Supporting Actress (Joshi) and Best Dialogues (Agnihotri).

After The Tashkent Files, the filmmaker announced his next movie The Kashmir Files which is yet to hit the big screens, and now, on Monday (13), he announced the third film under his Files trilogy, The Delhi Files.

Agnihotri tweeted, “Few years back, I started telling untold stories of independent India. 1. #TheTashkentFiles – Right To Truth. 2. #TheKashmirFiles – Right To Justice (releasing soon) Happy to announce the last & the boldest of the trilogy: 3. #TheDelhiFiles – Right To Life. Pl bless us.”

He further wrote, “Hiding truth, denying justice and no value of human life are blots on our democracy. #TheDelhiFiles is my boldest and exposes a gut-wrenching tale of our times. Starting shoot soon in Hindi and Punjabi. Pl bless us. @AAArtsOfficial @AbhishekOfficl @i_ambuddha #PallaviJoshi.”

Hiding truth, denying justice and no value of human life are blots on our democracy.#TheDelhiFiles is my boldest and exposes a gut-wrenching tale of our times. Starting shoot soon in Hindi and Punjabi. Pl bless us.@AAArtsOfficial @AbhishekOfficl@i_ambuddha #PallaviJoshi pic.twitter.com/96jkam1cbM — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 13, 2021

Well, it is not yet announced which actors will be seen in The Delhi Files. The movie, which is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I am Buddha Production, will be made in Hindi and Punjabi.

Abhishek Agarwal Arts has produced many films down South like Goodachari, Sita, Raja Raja Chora, and others.