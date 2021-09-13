Website Logo
  • Monday, September 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,874
Total Cases 33,264,175
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 27,254
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 442,874
Total Cases 33,264,175
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 27,254

Entertainment

After The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri announces his next The Delhi Files

The Delhi Files poster (Photo from Vivek Agnihotri’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and others released in 2019. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and won India’s two National Awards, Best Supporting Actress (Joshi) and Best Dialogues (Agnihotri).

After The Tashkent Files, the filmmaker announced his next movie The Kashmir Files which is yet to hit the big screens, and now, on Monday (13), he announced the third film under his Files trilogy, The Delhi Files.

Agnihotri tweeted, “Few years back, I started telling untold stories of independent India. 1. #TheTashkentFiles – Right To Truth. 2. #TheKashmirFiles – Right To Justice (releasing soon) Happy to announce the last & the boldest of the trilogy: 3. #TheDelhiFiles – Right To Life. Pl bless us.”

He further wrote, “Hiding truth, denying justice and no value of human life are blots on our democracy. #TheDelhiFiles is my boldest and exposes a gut-wrenching tale of our times. Starting shoot soon in Hindi and Punjabi. Pl bless us. @AAArtsOfficial @AbhishekOfficl @i_ambuddha #PallaviJoshi.”

Well, it is not yet announced which actors will be seen in The Delhi Files. The movie, which is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I am Buddha Production, will be made in Hindi and Punjabi.

Abhishek Agarwal Arts has produced many films down South like Goodachari, Sita, Raja Raja Chora, and others.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Love Story trailer: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are ready to fight for love in…
Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal makes his engagement with Nandita Mahtani official
Entertainment
Shiddat trailer: This Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty’s film looks like…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I’m really grateful that my book is number one bestseller without it…
Entertainment
Chitrangda Singh joins Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey on the cast of Gaslight
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar lands in the UK to resume filming on Cinderella
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global’s On The Road Campaign to serve up ice cream and South…
Entertainment
Yami Gautam ecstatic as audience loves her performance in Bhoot Police
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan teams up with Laxman Utekar for Maddock Films’ next?
Entertainment
Karan Nath on Bigg Boss OTT: My brain is saying that Shamita will…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone to reprise her role of Meenamma in Cirkus?
Entertainment
Pooja Entertainment denies the reports of offering Kartik Aaryan a three-film deal
Eastern Eye

Videos

Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
British high commissioner grabs a vada pav in Mumbai, internet…
After The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri…
Onus on sport to confront online racism head on, says…
Ganguly: India players were ‘dead scared’ to play fifth Test,…
Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja named new PCB chairman
New York India consulate general honours Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati memoir