John Abraham to headline action thriller Tehran

John Abraham (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for DIFF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood action star John Abraham on Tuesday announced that he is starring in the upcoming action thriller Tehran.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran is jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell. Filmmaker Arun Gopalan is attached to direct from the script written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.

Tehran is slated to arrive on January 26, 2023.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Abraham wrote, “Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, Tehran!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

The makers also dropped the poster of the film that features the Tohid Tunnel in Tehran. The tagline on the poster reads, ‘inspired by true events’.

Apart from Tehran, John Abraham has a number of exciting projects in his hands. He will next be seen in his home production Attack. Co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, the actioner is scheduled to hit screens on April 1, 2022.

His next release will be Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri. The film also features Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani on the primary cast and is set to release on July 8, 2022.

The actor also stars in Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated action thriller Pathan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The makers are yet to announce the official release date for the big-ticket venture.

