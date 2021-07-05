Website Logo
  • Monday, July 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,728
Total Cases 30,585,229
Today's Fatalities 723
Today's Cases 39,796
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,728
Total Cases 30,585,229
Today's Fatalities 723
Today's Cases 39,796

Entertainment

Dinesh Vijan acquires the film rights of Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You To Death

Dinesh Vijan (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Dinesh Vijan has produced many successful films like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Bala, Hindi Medium, Roohi, and others. Now, Vijan’s Maddock Films has acquired the audio-visual rights of author Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You To Death.

Maddock Films took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “Maddock Films is delighted to announce the acquisition of the rights of author @anujachauhan ’s latest best-selling novel, “Club You to Death” #DineshVijan #ClubYouToDeath #Maddockfilms.”

In a statement, Vijan has said, “Entertaining, funny and deliciously twisted story, which also offers a great opportunity for me to set it in modern-day India and turn the lens on ourselves and our society a little bit. What really attracted me to this however, was that even while dealing with a real world murder, Anuja has managed to have her trademark humour and romance at its heart.”

Chauhan added, “Am so happy to share that after a pretty hectic swayamvar involving various leading studios, audio-visual rights to my sixth novel Club You To Death have been obtained by Maddock films. I have been a huge fan of their work for a long time now and feel their sensibilities fit CYTD perfectly.”

Earlier, Anuja Chauhan’s book The Zoya Factor was adapted into a film. The movie starred Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. Chauhan’s novel titled Battle For Bittora was also supposed to be adapted into a film, and Sonam and Fawad Khan were roped in to star in it. But, later the movie was shelved.

Currently, Maddock Films have multiple movies like Mimi, Shiddat, Hum Do Humare Do, Bhediya, and Dasvi lined up.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
She season 2: Shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s series is underway
Entertainment
Karan Johar to announce his next directorial on 6th July
Entertainment
Mohanlal teams up with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for a movie titled 12th Man
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor ropes in Alaya F for the Hindi remake of Kannada film UTurn
Entertainment
Title of Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyanarayan Ki Katha to be changed
Entertainment
Jassi Gill joins the cast of ZEE Studios’ Punjabi rom-com Fuffad Ji
Entertainment
Makers of Harbhajan Singh’s debut film Friendship unveil new poster on his birthday
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt begins filming her next Darlings
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi loses out on Ganapath with Tiger Shroff
Entertainment
T-Series announces biopic on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan
Entertainment
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce separation after 15 years of marriage
Entertainment
ED summons Yami Gautam in FEMA case
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
She season 2: Shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s series is underway
UK’s health service releases short film to boost vaccine confidence…
Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
Greensill used state-backed loans to cut exposure to Gupta’s firms
Researchers say experimental malaria vaccine has shown striking results
Karan Johar to announce his next directorial on 6th July