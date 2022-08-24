Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Jerry Bruckheimer reveals how Tom Cruise set Top Gun: Maverick in motion: ‘He picked up phone and called head of the studio and said, ‘I want to make another Top Gun’.’

The film is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, starring Cruise.

Tom Cruise (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Thirty-six years after the original film, Top Gun: Maverick took the worldwide box office by storm after hitting theatres in May, following several delays caused by the pandemic. The film is still going strong in several territories and is expected to rack up some more moolah before folding its theatrical run.

Now, if you are curious to know how Cruise returned to headline the sequel to a film that he did in 1986, you have landed at the right place. According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, it was as simple as calling Paramount Pictures and telling them the star was ready to come onboard.

“Well, Tom felt that Maverick was an iconic character in his filmography, and if he was going to make a sequel, it had to hit a bullet with a bullet,” Bruckheimer tells a leading digital publication.

He further adds, “And Joe Kosinski came up with an idea we’d been toying around with, but Joe kind of capsulated it. And we flew to Paris while Tom was making Mission: Impossible, and Joe had a notebook and sat down with Tom and said, ‘Here’s a story I want to tell, and here’s what it’s going to look like.’

“And Tom looked at him and said, ‘Look, Joe, if we’re gonna make this, we’re gonna make it real. I want everybody in those planes, I wanna feel it.’ And Joe said, ‘That’s the only way I want to make it.’ And Tom picked up his phone and called the head of the studio at the time and said, ‘I want to make another Top Gun.’ And of course, they were delighted.”

Talking about the sequel, Cruise had earlier said, “Originally, I wasn’t interested in doing a sequel. All over the whole world, people were asking for it and asking for it. (Producers Don) Simpson and Bruckheimer – I remember back in ’87, they had an idea. It was the germ of the idea, actually, that ended up with the concept of (Top Gun: Maverick).”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce; the couple calls it quits after 25…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu land in legal trouble for…
Entertainment
‘I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone,’ says Ranbir Kapoor on ‘phailod’…
Hollywood News
Minions: The Rise of Gru: China censors ending of latest Minions film – more deets…
Entertainment
King Kong live-action series in the works at Disney+
Hollywood News
James Cameron’s Avatar to re-release in theatres; might end up creating history by making $3…
Entertainment
Makers drop first teaser for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha
Hollywood News
Amber Heard’s Hollywood pals Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie break ties…
Hollywood News
Daniel Kaluuya reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer
Hollywood News
Magazine earns heavy flak for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop,’ Michael…
HEADLINE STORY
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recommends Cheshire Curry House for the ‘best Indian food…
Hollywood News
George Miller casts bullied boy with dwarfism in the much-awaited Mad Max prequel
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Jerry Bruckheimer reveals how Tom Cruise set Top Gun: Maverick…
Lord Patel is revealed as the ‘ECB suit’ who was…
What is the West Nile virus, and should you be…
Modi leads plans to mark 150th birth anniversary of Aurobindo
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce; the couple…
Exam results: Separate category for non-binary pupils under consideration