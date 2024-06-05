‘It’s awesome’: Ishana on working with father M Night Shyamalan

Ishana is gearing up for the release of her directorial debut, The Watchers.

Ishana Night Shyamalan and M. Night Shyamalan (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ishana Night Shyamalan, the daughter of celebrated filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, is gearing up for the release of her directorial debut, The Watchers.

Adapted from the Irish novel of the same name by A.M. Shine, The Watchers has M Night Shyamalan serving as an executive producer.

Sharing her experience of working with her father on her debut film, Ishana told a publication, “It was awesome. It’s such an interesting thing to have a dad-daughter relationship, and there is so much intensity and care there. But it’s been so wonderful.”

She continued, “He is a very encouraging artist and producer and he really wants me to do what I want to do and make my mark. So, it has been very healthy and wonderful.”

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré, Siobhan Hewlett, Alistair Brammer, Oliver Finnegan, Hannah Howland, and Charles Camrose.

Praising Ishana, leading lady Fanning said, “I just loved getting to know her as a person, just as a friend. She’s such a wonderful, wonderful person, and so talented and at the beginning of what I know will be a long, bright future and career and so I’m excited to be a part of this debut.”

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday.