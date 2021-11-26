Website Logo
  Friday, November 26, 2021
News

Insure your valuables, says jewellery specialist

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A JEWELLERY specialist firm has advised people to insure their valuables and keep them in safe deposits.

Prestige Valuations director Ash Dunga also cautioned against under-insurance of jewellery and keeping them home.

He said many Asian families in the UK either have not insured their jewellery and other valuables or have them underinsured.

People should get their valuables “out of their homes and into a secure safe deposit setting”, the jewellery veteran said.

Prestige Valuations has partnered with Neelkanth Safe Deposit, a safe deposit service provider, having operations in London. Under the agreement, Prestige evaluates valuables on the premises of Neelkanth so that customers do not have to take them out for evaluations.

Founded by the late Chandrakant Pujara and his nephew Kumar Pujara at Southall, west London, in 2014, Neelkanth claims its deposit service is affordable.

