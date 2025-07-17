Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

State govt report blames RCB, DNA Networks and KSCA for Bengaluru stampede

The report said there was no signage or loudspeakers for public instructions, no trained staff to manage crowds at entry gates or inside the stadium, and no request for loudspeaker use or police bandobast.

Bengaluru stampede

The incident occurred when hundreds of thousands gathered to celebrate with the RCB team after their IPL final win against Punjab Kings. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A STATUS report submitted to the Karnataka High Court on the stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, which left 11 people dead, has blamed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their event management partner DNA Networks Pvt Ltd, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for organising the June 4 victory parade and celebration without permission or providing mandatory details to city authorities.

Government sources confirmed to PTI that the report has been submitted to the court.

Event intimation, not permission: report

According to the report, the KSCA, on behalf of DNA Networks Pvt Ltd, submitted a letter to Cubbon Park police station at around 6.30 pm on the day of the IPL final between RCB and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

The letter stated, “Should RCB emerge victorious in the tournament, the management of RCB/DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited intends to plan potential victory parades around the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, culminating in victory celebrations at the stadium. This was in the nature of an intimation, not a requisition for permission as required under the law.”

Police denied permission due to missing information on expected crowd size, logistics, and crowd control plans. The short notice also made it difficult to process the proposal.

Victory parade held despite denial

Despite the denial, RCB went ahead on June 4 and announced the public ‘Victory Parade’ via multiple posts on social media, starting at 7.01 am.

The final post at 3.14 pm announced the parade would begin at 5.00 pm and end with celebrations at the stadium. This was the first post to mention the availability of free passes online, but by then large crowds had already gathered.

The first four posts received significant attention with viewership figures of 16 lakh, 4.26 lakh, 7.6 lakh, and 17 lakh.

BMRCL ridership that day was 9.66 lakh, compared to an average of six lakh, supporting estimates of a much larger gathering.

“Therefore, including those who travelled on foot, used public transport, and private means on June 4, the estimated gathering would be well beyond three lakh individuals,” the report stated.

Permission not formally sought

The report noted that the organisers did not apply for permission in the format mandated by the Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions (Bangalore City) Order, 2009.

It stated that an intimation cannot be considered as permission, especially for a large public gathering in the city centre.

Key details such as the number of expected participants, the exact location and time of the assembly, names and contacts of organisers, and plans for traffic and crowd management were not submitted.

The report said this lack of information made it impossible for police to assess the scale or prepare safety arrangements.

No trained staff, loudspeakers or bandobast requested

The report said there was no signage or loudspeakers for public instructions, no trained staff to manage crowds at entry gates or inside the stadium, and no request for loudspeaker use or police bandobast.

It also noted that the organisers did not pay for police deployment as required by a Government Order dated May 22, 2019.

Police responded on ground despite lack of coordination

Despite the lack of coordination or official approvals, Bengaluru City Police took several steps to manage the situation on June 4.

A planning meeting was held at 10 am at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police. A total of 654 traffic police personnel were deployed, including 4 DCPs, 6 ACPs, 23 PIs, 57 PSIs, 104 ASIs, and 462 constables.

The RCB team’s route from HAL to Taj West End, Vidhana Soudha and then Chinnaswamy Stadium was regulated to avoid major disruption.

Traffic advisories and maps were shared via press, social media, and FM radio. Nine traffic diversion points were created and 125 barricades were installed, along with 11 additional barricading zones. Local schools were asked to close by noon.

BMTC’s Sarathi teams were deployed and the E-Path app was activated to help manage ambulances. A control room was set up to monitor traffic during the event.

Police personnel were stationed across eight major zones to control the public movement.

Organisers held responsible for violations

The report concluded that RCB, DNA Networks, and KSCA violated required procedures and failed to follow safety protocols.

Their failure to obtain permission and share event details in advance left the city administration to respond reactively to an event that gained traction through social media posts.

Govt action against police officials

The report said, “Recognising the need for accountability within the law enforcement hierarchy, the government took action against police officials on June 5, 2025.”

A Government Order suspended five officers, including three IPS officers: the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, along with the Assistant Commissioner of Police for Cubbon Park and the Police Inspector of Cubbon Park.

(With inputs from PTI)

bengaluru stampedeiplkarnatakarcb parade

Related News

sunil-bharti-mittal
UK

University of Bath awards honorary doctorate to Sunil Mittal

Zafar Gohar joins Oval Invincibles for The Hundred
Cricket

Zafar Gohar joins Oval Invincibles for The Hundred

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot
Entertainment

Coldplay kiss cam puts Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot under scrutiny over alleged affair

More For You

Chemmani Sri Lanka

The gravesite is one of dozens unearthed across the country. (Photo: X)

x

Child’s remains found in Sri Lanka’s Chemmani mass grave

THE skeletal remains of a girl aged between four and five have been identified among 65 sets of human remains exhumed from a mass grave in Sri Lanka’s Jaffna district. The site first came into focus during the LTTE conflict in the mid-1990s.

“The findings of the excavation at the Chemmani mass grave were reported to the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court on on Tuesday (15) by Raj Somadeva, a forensic archaeologist overseeing the exhumation,” Jeganathan Tathparan, a lawyer, said on Thursday (17).

Keep ReadingShow less
Russian mother found in Karnataka cave

Nina Kutina says she chose cave life to keep her daughters close to nature and away from what she calls dangerous human influence

Screengrab/ ANI/ The Hindu

Russian mom and 2 kids living illegally in Indian forest leaves cops confused

Highlights:

  • Russian national Nina Kutina and her two daughters were found in a forest cave in Karnataka on 9 July.
  • Police discovered them during a routine patrol near Ramteertha Hills, a tourist zone known for landslides and snakes.
  • Kutina says they were happy in nature, but had no valid documents and are now in a Bengaluru detention centre.
  • Authorities are working with the Russian embassy and the children’s Israeli father to arrange deportation.

Indian police are investigating the unusual case of a Russian woman, Nina Kutina, who was found living in a forest cave in southern Karnataka with her two young daughters. The trio was discovered on 9 July during a patrol in the Ramteertha Hills near Gokarna, a tourist zone bordering Goa. The area is prone to landslides and home to snakes and other wildlife.

Kutina, 40, who does not possess a valid visa, claimed that she had been living in the cave for about a week. However, authorities now believe she overstayed her business visa, which expired in 2017, and had been living in India off the grid for several years. She and her daughters, aged six and five, have been transferred to a detention centre for foreigners near Bengaluru and face deportation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan's Hyderabad Flood

A view of a flooded water after the heavy monsoon rain in Hyderabad city, 50 millimeter rain recorded here in Pakistan's Hyderabad on 14 July 2025 (Photo: Getty Images)

Monsoon toll in Pakistan nears 180 after 54 die in a day

AT LEAST 54 people have died in the last 24 hours due to heavy monsoon rain in Pakistan, the country’s disaster management agency said on Thursday. The latest fatalities have pushed the overall death toll since the start of the monsoon season in late June to around 180.

Heavy rain has continued almost non-stop across parts of Punjab province since Wednesday morning, leading to urban flooding and house collapses.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Getty Images

Air India completes probe of fuel switches after crash, finds no faults

Highlights:

 
     
  • Air India’s inspection of fuel switch locking mechanisms found no issues.
    •  
  • DGCA and global airlines, including Singapore Airlines, also conducted similar checks.
    •  
  • Voice recordings suggest pilot actions are under investigation.
    •  
  • Preliminary report found no mechanical or maintenance faults.
    •  
 

AIR INDIA’s inspection of the locking mechanism on the fuel control switches of its Boeing 787 fleet has found no issues, according to an internal communication circulated within the airline.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fauja Singh
Singh did not possess a birth certificate, but his family said he was born on April 1, 1911. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty images

Accused in Fauja Singh death case arrested, sent to judicial custody

A CANADA-based man accused of fatally hitting 114-year-old marathoner Fauja Singh with an SUV in Punjab has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Officials said the accused had returned to India just three weeks ago.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh told a press conference that 26-year-old Amritpal Singh Dhillon was arrested on Tuesday night and his vehicle was seized. He said police treated the case as a challenge and solved it within 30 hours.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc