“I don’t choose my films, my films choose me,” says Sara Ali Khan

By: Mohnish Singh







Showbiz is not an easy place to be in. Whether you are a complete outsider or belong to a family that has been a part of the industry for several years, you will have to work equally hard to win audiences’ hearts.

Sara Ali Khan is one such actor who, despite belonging to an illustrious family, has consistently worked hard and proved her prowess. Talking about her journey so far, the young actress says, “I do not choose my films, my films choose me. I have been very lucky that early in my career I have got to work with directors that I am not in a position to choose. I had no standing that I would choose to work with Aanand L Rai or Rohit Shetty, they chose me. All I will say is that my dream, and the reason I became an actor in the first place, is to experience and portray emotions and situations that I wouldn’t be able to in my own life.”

When asked about what does she feel is the most challenging part about being a film star in today’s time, she says, “I think it is not about challenging, the one thing that is both an advantage and disadvantage in its own way, is that there is a lot of scrutiny in today’s day and age. Social media presence, etc. While they have given us a lot more reach, fans, and well-wishers, also given us a lot more people, that we are for the lack of a batter word, answerable to.”







Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the digital premiere of her much-awaited film Coolie No. 1. Also starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the film has been directed by David Dhawan. It is slated to start streaming on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.





