Homi Adajania is all praise for Angrezi Medium star Kareena Kapoor Khan

Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles, Angrezi Medium is one of the most awaited films of 2020. There is a long list of reasons that make the movie hugely anticipated. First, it is a sequel to the superhit satirical drama Hindi Medium (2017). Secondly, it marks the comeback of National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan who returns to grace the silver screen after winning his battle against cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Feb 3, 2020 at 5:35am PST

While Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal were also seen in the first part, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan are the newest entrants in the franchise. Director Homi Adajania, who is working with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time, says that she is a brilliant actress and it was a dream to work with her on Angrezi Medium.

“Kareena usually does a different kind of cinema, but the brilliant and intuitive actress that she is, she effortlessly blended into this space,” said the filmmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 16, 2019 at 5:34am PST

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is also playing an important character in the film. On the casting of Kareena and Dimple, Adajania said, “We got exactly the casting we wanted. Dimple is organic, fun and always uninhibited. She says it as it is. Kareena, too, was a dream to work with, confident to face the camera without make-up as she plays an undercover cop who is often in stressful situations. The narrative takes a turn with Kareena’s entry. She is the threat,” said the filmmaker who last helmed Cocktail (2012).

Angrezi Medium has been jointly produced by Maddock Films and London Calling Production. To be distributed by Jio Studios and Pen India Limited, the movie is scheduled for its theatrical bow on 13th March 2020.