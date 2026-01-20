Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Video

Hina Rizvi explains how Song - Proof secures your music play icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
Video

Hina Rizvi explains how Song - Proof secures your music

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 20, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Up Next

Entertainment

Claire Foy says playing the Queen in 'The Crown' was the biggest promotion of her life

Talks about protecting her “humanity” amid success

Getty Images
Entertainment

Claire Foy says playing the Queen in 'The Crown' was the biggest promotion of her life

Nayanthara and Trisha reunion in cruise

The unexpected pairing instantly caught attention

Instagram/
Entertainment

Nayanthara and Trisha’s cruise reunion leaves fans asking, “is this even real?”

Hina Rizvi

Rizvi describes blockchain as a universal post office

Hina Rizvi
Entertainment

How Hina Rizvi is protecting music in the age of instant sharing with Songproof

taslima nasreen

Nasreen shared her own experiences of discrimination, despite being a "strict atheist," she faces prejudice due to her name

Facebook
Entertainment

Taslima Nasreen counters AR Rahman's communal bias claims: 'Difficulties happen to poor people like me'

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has publicly addressed the long-rumored feud with his parents

Getty Images
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham: 5 revelations on why he walked away from family

Valentino

Founder of the Valentino fashion house and creator of “Valentino red

Getty Images
Entertainment

Italian designer Valentino, the designer who made red a symbol of glamour, dies at 93

Arts & Culture

Welsh dancers blend Bharatanatyam with local folklore to portray goddess Blodeuwedd

Young Welsh dancers who participated in the Bharatnatyam performance

Liz Johnson
Art & Culture

Welsh dancers blend Bharatanatyam with local folklore to portray goddess Blodeuwedd

Liz Johnson
Freddie Mercury’s Kensington home still without a buyer after two years

Garden Lodge in Kensington, the private home where Freddie Mercury spent his final years, remains unsold despite a £30 million asking price.

Getty Images
Art & Culture

Freddie Mercury’s Kensington home still without a buyer after two years

Pokémon pop-up Natural History Museum

All profits from the pop-up and online sales support the Museum’s charitable mission

Luke Dyson
Art & Culture

London's Natural History Museum to host Pokémon pop-up shop exploring 'Pokécology'

How Hilary McGrady defied threats and worked to keep National Trust relevant

Portrait of Robert Clive

National Trust
Art & Culture

How Hilary McGrady defied threats and worked to keep National Trust relevant

jonathan mayer

Jonathan Mayer on the sitar and beyond

Instagram/the_sitarist/ @sat_sim
Art & Culture

Jonathan Mayer on playing, teaching, and reimagining Indian classical music

Lifestyle

UK airport

Passenger at a UK airport as new entry checks and stricter settlement rules reshape migration to Britain.

iStock
Travel

UK prepares tougher checks for visitors and longer waits for settlement

Leicestershire workshop explores spiritual ways to beat depression

The session included guided meditation and recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa

Mahesh Liloriya
Spirituality

Leicestershire workshop explores spiritual ways to beat depression

Mahesh Liloriya
Prostate cancer drug Abiraterone to reach 8,000 men each year

Prostate Cancer UK estimates the decision will save more than 3,000 lives over the next five years

iStock
Health

Prostate cancer drug Abiraterone to reach 8,000 men each year

A British apple crumble takes on south Asian flavours

Apple crumble is simple, comforting, and requires very little effort

iStock
Food

A British apple crumble takes on south Asian flavours

Mareyah Bhatti
Two minutes of brisk walking and better sleep could add a year to your life, study finds

Seven to eight hours sleep, 40 minutes of daily exercise and a healthy diet were linked to over nine extra healthy years of life

iStock
Health

Two minutes of brisk walking and better sleep could add a year to your life, study finds

OpenAI acquires Torch

OpenAI is expanding its healthcare ambitions by adding medical data technology to its AI platform

X handle/Ilya Abyzov
Health

OpenAI acquires health tech startup Torch in push into medical AI

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us