Antiques Fair targets British Asian collectors

The Spring Fair put on in Birmingham’s NEC from Friday 24 April to Sunday 26 April by the sixth Classic Antiques appears almost aimed at British Asian collectors.

Key pieces that will be of interest include a suite of Ceylonese star rubies made in circa 1960 in Ceylon (Sri Lanka) for the European market in 18 carat gold.

Star ruby ring c 1960 Ceylon Shapiro & Co

The suite available from Shapiro & Co. consists of a pendant, bangle and a ring.

Star pendant and bangle c 1960 from Ceylon Shapiro & Co

Other ruby pieces include a contemporary star ruby, diamond and platinum and a 14-carat gold necklace from Scarab London; as well as a pair of ruby and diamond earrings from the 1950s from Vaughan Antiques.





Ruby and diamond Pendant Scarab London









Ruby & Diamond Earrings c1950 Vaughan Antiques

Kipling’s The Jungle Book seems to be referenced with a diamond and ruby brooch circa 1890 featuring two cheeky monkeys climbing from T. Robert.

Double Monkey brooch c1890 T. Robert

There is an Art Deco bronze of a Panthère Marchant by Maurice Prost from Hickmet Fine Arts.

Prost_Panther Hickmet Fine Arts

This piece is French, dating from 1930. The Art Deco panthers were inspired by the hunting leopards and cheetahs used by Indian royal families.

Art Deco Panther Art Deco Panther (Solo Antiques)

Also on offer is large crystal glass champagne jug made by the Birmingham-based glass company Osler, known for supplying glass furniture for the Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur, home of the late Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, and a glass staircase to the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul built for Sultan Abdülmecid I.

Osler Glass Jug - c1850 Mark West Glass

This is available from Mark J West, as is an Indian oak Charka (yarn winder) from the early 20th century, often associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

an oak charka yarn winder Mark J West

Another piece of Art Deco sculpture features a woman holding a mirror dressed as a beguiling warrior in a mixture of Mughal and Saracen attire, created by French artist Demetre Chiparus in 1925.

Art Deco bronze woman with a mirror (Solo Antiques) Demetre Chiparus

The organisers say there is something for everyone at the Spring Fair.

The Art Deco masterpiece, the ‘Grecian Maidens Tazza’ by Ferdinand Preiss, dating from 1925, can be found with Hickmet Fine Arts, who are celebrating 90 years of trading. Alexanders also offers a broad selection of Art Deco pieces.

Other sculptural works in bronze and marble by 19th century masters can be found with Garret & Hurst, including a depiction of spring by Alfred Foretay in Swiss Carrara marble.

Rare pieces of Fabergé and other Russian works can be found with Shapiro & Co. and T. Robert. Signed vintage estate jewellery by Tiffany, Van Cleef & Arpels, Mellerio are on display from Billy Rae, Markov, Plaza Jewellery, S. Greenstein & Co., and Vaughan Antiques.

Scottish and Scandinavian Design and Dansk Silver offer a selection of seldom seen jewellery from Jensen and Lapponia. Contemporary designer Scarab London is offering cut stones. Monika Antiques showcases vintage costume jewellery, and Les Petit Tresors a selection of vintage wristwatches.

Tiered diamond and ruby ring Scarab London









Tiered diamond and ruby pendant Scarab London









Tiered diamond and ruby earrings Scarab London

Art galleries Cambridge Fine Arts and Mark Rowles Fine Arts offer the collector works of art from the 18th century through to the mid-20th century with atmospheric Rural Life Along the Ouse by William Watt Milne and Venetian Gondola and Venetian Palazzo by Antonetta Brandeis, respectively.

Porcelain and ceramics offered include Royal Worcester from Bottlebrook Antiques, Derby from Dovecote Antiques, and Scottow Antiques specialising in Minton Pate sur Pate. Silver for display and the table is shown by Kalms Antiques, be it a Deco cocktail shaker or 19th century tableware.

Chester’s Farm Gallery, LeBelle Antiques and Marmaduke’s Emporium also offer a broad range of ceramics, decorative art and antiques for the collector.

Chinese and Japanese porcelain as well as Meiji bronzes are available with Donald Allison.