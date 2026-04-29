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Gujarat highway crash leaves six women dead, eight injured

Police said the women were part of a catering team for social events. They were travelling from Modasa in neighbouring Aravalli district to Hunj village in Himmatnagar for a function when the accident took place.

Gujarat

Seven other women and the van driver were injured, police said.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 29, 2026
Eastern Eye

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SIX women were killed and eight others injured after a private bus hit a van on a highway in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Wednesday, police said.

The van was carrying women from Modasa in Aravalli district when a speeding bus hit it from behind on National Highway 48, which connects Shamlaji and Himmatnagar, Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Patel said.

Police said the women were part of a catering team for social events. They were travelling from Modasa in neighbouring Aravalli district to Hunj village in Himmatnagar for a function when the accident took place.

Six women travelling in the van were killed, Patel said.

Seven other women and the van driver were injured, police said.

The injured were taken to Himmatnagar civil hospital. Two of them were in critical condition, the hospital's medical officer, Dr Dhrupad Chauhan, said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies)

gujarat accidentgujarat newshighway accidentroad crashsabarkantha crash

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