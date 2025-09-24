Skip to content
Five killed in Ladakh as protests for greater autonomy turn violent

More than 50 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured, a police source said.

A police vehicle torched by the demonstrators is pictured along a street near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh on September 24, 2025. (Photo by TSEWANG RIGZIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
Sep 24, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
FIVE people were killed in India on Wednesday (24) as police clashed with hundreds of protesters demanding greater autonomy in the Himalayan territory of Ladakh, leaving "dozens" injured, police said.

In the main city of Leh, demonstrators torched a police vehicle and the offices of prime minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, while officers fired tear gas and used batons to disperse crowds, police said.

"Five deaths were reported after the protests," a police officer in Leh said, on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to journalists. "The number of injured is in the dozens."

Another police officer, Regzin Sangdup, said that "several people, including some policemen, were injured."

Authorities later imposed restrictions on gatherings, banning assemblies of more than four people. The sparsely populated, high-altitude desert region, home to some 300,000 people, borders both China and Pakistan.

Around half of Ladakh's residents are Muslim and about 40 per cent are Buddhist.

It is classed as a "Union Territory" -- meaning that while it elects lawmakers to the national parliament, it is governed directly by New Delhi.

Wednesday's demonstrations were organised in solidarity with prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike for two weeks.

He is demanding either full statehood for Ladakh or constitutional protections for its tribal communities, land and fragile environment.

"Social unrest arises when you keep young people unemployed and deprive them of their democratic rights," Wangchuk said, in a statement posted on social media.

He appealed to people to avoid violence "whatever happens".

India's army maintains a large presence in Ladakh, which includes disputed border areas with China.

Troops from the two countries clashed there in 2020, leaving at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

Modi's government split Ladakh off from Indian-administered Kashmir in 2019, imposing direct rule on both.

New Delhi has yet to fulfil its promise to include Ladakh in the "Sixth Schedule" of India's constitution, which allows people to make their own laws and policies.

"There is no platform for democracy here today," Wangchuk said. "Even the Sixth Schedule, which was promised and declared, has not been implemented."

Indian TV channels showed an abandoned police vehicle with flames emanating from its front. Local media reports said some young protesters pelted stones at police and tear gas was used to disperse them.

Kavinder Gupta, Ladakh's lieutenant governor, appealed for an end to violence and restoration of peace in a video message circulated by his office.

Demonstrations, public gatherings and inflammatory speech were being banned to maintain peace, district administrator Romil Singh Donk said in a public notice.

India's home ministry has been in talks with Ladakh's leaders since 2023 and has said it is looking into their demands.

The next round of discussions is scheduled for October 6.

