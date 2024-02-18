  • Sunday, February 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Gulzar conferred Jnanpith Award

Sanskrit scholar and spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya will also be honoured with the Jnanpith Award.

Gulzar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar and spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya will be honoured with the Jnanpith Award.

According to the selection committee, the 58th Jnanpith Award for the year 2023 has been awarded to Swami Rambhadracharya for Sanskrit and Shri Gulzar for Urdu.

Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known as Gulzar, has penned several memorable and iconic songs in Hindi cinema.

He started his career as a lyricist with the film Kabuliwala, starring Balraj Sahni.

He has penned songs and scripts in numerous films, and also directed several acclaimed feature films including Maachis, Aandhi, Mausam, Khushboo, Parichay and Koshish.

He has earlier received the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, the Padma Bhushan in 2004, and at least five National Film awards for his works.

Rambhadracharya, the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader, educator and writer of hundreds of books.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded Swami Rambhadracharya’s contributions while addressing the Tulsi Peeth Programme in Chitrakoot last month

“Rambhadrachary ji is such a sage of our country, on whose knowledge base alone many universities of the world can conduct their studies and research. Despite not having eyesight since childhood, your eyes of wisdom are so developed that you have memorized all the Vedas. You have written hundreds of books. ‘Prasthanatrayi’ on Indian knowledge and philosophy is considered difficult even for great scholars. Jagadguru ji has also written his commentary in modern language,” PM Modi said.

“This level of knowledge, this level of intelligence is not limited to a personal level. This intelligence is the heritage of the entire nation. And that is why, our government honoured Swamiji with Padma Vibhushan in 2015,” he added.

The Jnanpith Award was instituted in 1961 by Bharatiya Jnanpith. Along with the Sahitya Akademi Awards, it is the foremost prize for Indian literature.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
‘Dangal’ child star Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19
NEWS
BBC issues statement after firing The Apprentice’s Dr Asif Munaf
NEWS
Amitabh celebrates 55 years in films; drops pics in AI avatar
NEWS
Veteran actress Anjana Bhowmik dies at 79
Entertainment
How Dev Patel put India on the global movie map
NEWS
Jr NTR-starrer ‘Devara’ postponed
NEWS
Kavita Chaudhary of ‘Udaan’ fame dies due to cardiac arrest
NEWS
‘Dange’: John Abraham launches trailer for Harshvardhan Rane’s next
NEWS
Manoj Bajpayee ‘honored’ to be part of India Pavilion inauguration in Berlin
NEWS
Sandeep Singh to helm Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic
Entertainment
London Fashion Week marks 40th anniversary amid economic gloom
Film
‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaye’ Review: Guru Randhawa’s acting debut is dull and unfunny
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW