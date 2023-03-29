Website Logo
  Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Friendship gone sour between RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan?

Some insiders reveal that the two are growing apart from each other day by day.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan (Photo credit: RRRMovie/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rumours are rife in the tinsel town of Tollywood that everything is not well between RRR (2022) stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Some insiders reveal that their enviable friendship has gone sour and the two are growing apart from each other day by day.

On March 27, 2023, Ram Charan threw a grand party to celebrate his 38th birthday. The party saw the attendance of almost every A-lister from the Telugu industry, including SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Kajal Agarwal, and Venkatesh Daggubati among others, but NTR’s absence was conspicuously felt.

Revealing what might have gone wrong for the two friends, an insider says, “The rift between the two is serious. The RRR experience, especially the film’s promotion in the US leading up to the Oscars, drove NTR and Ram Charan apart.”

The source further adds, “Jr NTR felt Ram Charan was hogging all the limelight…and he was not wrong. Anyway, NTR’s absence from Ram Charan’s birthday bash is a clear indication that the hurt is deep and will take a long time to heal.”

However, some publications report that Jr NTR had also hosted a party on March 26 to celebrate his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi’s birthday and that is why he could not attend Charan’s party.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

