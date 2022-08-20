Website Logo
  Saturday, August 20, 2022
FBI not expected to reopen the investigation into Brad Pitt’s alleged mid-air assault on Angelina Jolie

Despite Jolie’s allegations, the judge had awarded Pitt joint custody of their 6 children, two of whom are now adults.

Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Audi)

By: Mohnish Singh

Following the revelation of a report on the FBI’s investigation into Brad Pitt in 2016, a friend of the Hollywood star says that the federal agency will not reopen the case.

As per the report, Angelina Jolie told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head,” shook her, and “pushed her into the bathroom wall” onboard a private plane four days before she filed for divorce in September 2016.

The private jet flight departed France and made a pitstop in Minnesota before eventually landing in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2016.

Jolie said Pitt’s actions frightened the couple’s six children, who ranged in age from 8 to 15 at the time.

When one of the kids allegedly called Pitt a “prick,” he bolted at the minor “like he was going to attack”.

At that point, Jolie “jumped up” and grabbed Pitt around his neck with her arms, “like in a choke hold,” according to the report summarizing Jolie’s version of events.

Pitt purportedly threw himself back, pushing Jolie into the seats behind them, causing injury to her back and elbow, she told investigators.

Coming back to the reopening of the case, the friend indicates, “The statute of limitations has passed, and all available information has been reviewed.”

“There is nothing new in this. The FBI conducted a thorough investigation into the incident, and there are no chances of reopening it” he said, adding that they had considered Angelina’s allegations at the time, but no charges were filed. This is all part of a coordinated campaign to smear Brad.

Despite Jolie’s allegations, the judge had awarded Pitt joint custody of their 6 children — two of whom are now adults.

An FBI spokesperson stated that they cannot comment on the case.

