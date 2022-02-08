Deepika Padukone and Prabhas to resume filming Project K

Deepika Padukone (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian actor Prabhas who rose to international fame after the riotous success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), is presently working on several pan-India films.

In one of his forthcoming pan-India projects, tentatively titled Project K, he stars alongside Deepika Padukone. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also plays an important role in the film, directed by Nag Ashwin.

Project K went before cameras in the second half of 2021. The team was still busy filming when all production activities came to a grinding halt due to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

With coronavirus cases on the decline in India, several films have resumed production across the country. This week, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will also resume filming for the second schedule of Project K in the city of Hyderabad. Pre-production work on the film is currently underway.

An Indian daily reports that director Nag Ashwin will shoot some key scenes involving Prabhas and Padukone in the second schedule. Amitabh Bachchan is also rumoured to be a part of the upcoming schedule. If reports are to be believed, Prabhas has allotted 200 days to Ashiwn for the shooting of the film.

Project K is being bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, producer C. Aswini Dutt, co-producers Swapna, Priyanka Dutt, and director Ashwin Nag.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is looking forward to the release of his much-anticipated film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Also starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role, the period drama is scheduled to enter cinemas on March 11, 2022.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is awaiting the premiere of her next Gehraiyaan. The film, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, is set to premiere on 11 February on Amazon Prime Video.

