Deepika Padukone reaches Hyderabad to start filming Nag Ashwin’s Project K

Deepika Padukone (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time)

By: Mohnish Singh

Leading Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was on Saturday spotted at the Mumbai airport as she headed off to Hyderabad to kick-start her much-awaited sci-fi film with filmmaker Nag Ashwin. Tentatively titled Project K, the film also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

Ashwin and his team welcomed Padukone with open arms as she joined the set of the film. The Padmaavat (2018) actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her welcome basket which contained a traditional Kanchi pattu saree, kumkum, haldi, bangles, and flowers.

The gift also included a note written by the team of Vyjayanthi Movies. “To the daughter of the South, who’s been ruling the hearts globally. To the princess of the nation, who’s cherished as a treasure. Welcome home DP! Come, let’s conquer the world together,” the note read. The makers also shared the photo on their social media handles.

Project K, which was officially announced in 2020, marks Deepika Padukone’s first film with pan-India star Prabhas while she reunites with Bachchan after Shoojit Sircar’s critically and commercially successful film Piku (2015).

Earlier this year, on Guru Purnima, Senior Bachchan gave the muhurat shot of the film in Hyderabad. Prabhas shared a picture from the sets and gave the legend the title of “Guru of Indian Cinema.” “On this Guru Purnima, it is an honour for me to clap for the Guru of Indian cinema! … It now begins!” he wrote in the caption.

Sharing his excitement of working with Padukone, director Nag Ashwin had earlier said a statement, “I am very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

