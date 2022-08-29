Website Logo
  • Monday, August 29, 2022
Danny DeVito says his penguin was better than Colin Farrell

DeVito was also asked about his favorite Batman and he picked Michael Keaton.

Danny DeVito and Colin Farrell (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Over the years, a number of actors have played the role of Gotham crime lord Penguin a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot in films. However, Hollywood star Danny DeVito’s portrayal has been rated the best so far. In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, the character is essayed by Colin Farrell.

DeVito recently said that he prefers his more fantastical version of the Penguin from Batman Returns over Farrell’s mobster take in The Batman.

“Oh, Colin? I love Colin, he is a terrific guy,” DeVito said during an interview with Vanity Fair where he underwent a lie detector test and was shown photographs. “My Penguin was better. Was that the truth? It certainly was. In my opinion. Good man, though. Colin’s a good guy.”

DeVito was also asked about his favorite Batman. He was shown a photograph of Michael Keaton, who acted alongside him in Batman Returns. He immediately said Keaton was his preferred Dark Knight, adding that he did not need to see any other actors.

“Yes, he is my favorite. This is Michael Keaton. He was the Batman when I was the Penguin. I don’t know what (the other Batman actors) look like because they are behind the mask. This is the Batman for me.”

DeVito is not the only Batman actor to talk about the incredible legacy of Batman Returns in recent times. During the film’s 30th anniversary this year, Michelle Pfeiffer said that playing Catwoman was “one of the hardest things” she has done in her career. She admitted to having the whip from the set still with her.

Director Tim Burton compared Batman Returns to Reeves’ The Batman and said earlier this year, “It is funny to see (Matt Reeves’ The Batman) now because all these memories come back of, ‘It’s too dark,’ so, it makes me laugh a little bit.”

