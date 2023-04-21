Website Logo
  • Friday, April 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Daniel Craig gets new Queer co-star

The boldly ambitious indie film is set to start shooting this month at Rome’s refurbished Cinecitta Studios

Daniel Craig (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Outer Banks fame Drew Starkey has come on board for Queer, which stars English actor Daniel Craig in the lead role.

Luca Guadagnino is helming the William S. Burroughs adaptation Queer with Daniel Craig playing the renowned counterculture author’s alter ego, an outcast American expat who lives in Mexico. Starkey will star as a younger man with whom he becomes madly infatuated, Variety reported.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wonderland (@wonderland)

Queer will also topline Lesley Manville (The Crown), frequent Wes Anderson collaborator Jason Schwartzman; and Henry Zaga (The New Mutants), according to inside sources.

The boldly ambitious indie film is set to start shooting this month at Rome’s refurbished Cinecitta Studios where the Mexico City-set movie will be filmed in its entirety.

Lorenzo Mieli’s Fremantle-owned Italian company The Apartment — the internationally expanding shingle behind Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” and Sofia Coppola’s upcoming “Priscilla” — is lead producing Queer in tandem with Guadagnino’s own Frenesy Film. Fremantle North America is also on board.

American playwright Justin Kuritzkes, who penned Guadagnino’s upcoming sexy comedy Challengers starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Fast, which has now completed post – has adapted the Burroughs novel for the big screen, continuing his collaboration with the Italian director.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Twitter user accuses Karan Johar’s films of ‘perpetuating stereotypes against gay people’, Apurva Asrani responds
Entertainment
Tabu wraps filming for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
Hollywood News
Priyanka takes a jibe at gender pay gap in Bollywood: I just gave up the…
FILM
Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt re-releases in UK, UAE, and US for Eid…
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and other celebs react to losing Twitter blue tick
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra greets her fans at Citadel global premiere – watch video
TELEVISION
ZEE5 announces second season of Taj
MUSIC
South Asian artists take over Coachella 2023
Entertainment
Court slams Google and directs it to remove fake content on Aaradhya Bachchan…
Hollywood News
Malala Yousafzai joins cast and crew of Polite Society at UK premiere
Entertainment
Judgment in Jiah Khan suicide case expected on April 28
Entertainment
Pamela Chopra cremated; Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan attend last rites
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW