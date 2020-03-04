“Dance has added another feather to my cap,” says Malaika Arora

Cancer Research UK
Malaika Arora started her career as a model, but it was the huge success of the dance number “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” from the 1998 Bollywood film Dil Se, which brought her fame and recognition. There has been no looking back for her ever since.

Malaika Arora can be currently seen as a judge on the first season of Sony Entertainment Television’s new dance realty show, India’s Best Dancer. Besides her, well-known choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis also grace the judging panel on the show which hit the airwaves on 29th February, 2020.

 

Ask her how much has dance helped her in real life, and Malaika Arora says, “Personally, dance has added another feather to my cap, and I am glad to have had some amazing songs in my career. They would not have been that huge a success had it not been for the impeccable dance and moves. In movies, “Chaiyaa Chaiyaa” with Shah Rukh Khan became my big break and since then there has been no looking back. I also believe that helped me get to a position where I am able to judge dance shows today.

 

Adding further, she says, “All said and done, I believe dance is not only about letting your creativity have a form, but also about helping develop discipline and dedication in life. While one should dance for the pure joy of having a good time, to be able to master anything it is important to cultivate consistency and commitment because only then will you succeed.”

India’s Best Dancer Season 1 airs between 8 PM to 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday only on Sony Entertainment Television.

