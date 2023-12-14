Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Coronation Street’ star Sair Khan announces pregnancy

Sair began dating Nathan in 2020 after meeting through a mutual friend, and the couple has been together since then.

Sair Khan (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Coronation Street star Sair Khan has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The actress, who plays Alya Nazir in the long-standing British soap opera that premiered on ITV on December 9, 1960, and has been airing ever since, shared the happy news on Instagram, saying that her pregnancy comes after a “challenging” year for herself and partner Nathan Chilton.

“Hello,” she began addressing her followers. ‘It’s been a little while since posting on here which has been a real mix of emotions.

“With all that is happening in the world, it didn’t feel like the right time to share but we also know it’s okay to keep hope and pray for peace whilst acknowledging that we feel blessed and grateful.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sair Khan (@sairkhan)

“Last year was a challenging time for us both, with Nathan’s chondroblastoma surgery on his pelvis. It’s been a long road to recovery and still has many obstacles ahead as we deal with the spread of the tumour to his lungs.

The 35-year-old continued: “Life can be difficult and there’ll always be challenges to face but there are also important lessons to be learnt and gifts to be cherished. We’re so excited for the arrival of Baby Chilton in spring 2024.”

The actress was flooded with well-wishes in the comment section from her Corrie co-stars.

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh sent her best wishes, saying, “Oh, this is beautiful news. Sending you both lots of love.”

“So happy for you. You’ll be the best parents ever. Congratulations xxxx,” Sally Dyvenor, who plays Sally Metcalfe in the series, wrote.

Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan said, “Woo hoo!!!!! Congratulations.”

Sair and Nathan began dating in 2020 after meeting through a mutual friend, and have been together since then.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shah Rukh performs pooja at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi
Hollywood News
Mindy Kaling among two Indian-Americans in Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 list
Hollywood News
Anthony Anderson to host 2024 Emmy Awards
NEWS
Mrunal Thakur shares fan-girl moment with Daniel Radcliffe
Entertainment
Karan, Kajol celebrate 22 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Hollywood News
Greta Gerwig to serve as jury president at Cannes 2024
Hollywood News
‘Barbie’ leads at Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan tops Global Asian Celebrity List 2023
INTERVIEWS
Jaydeep Sarkar Interview: ‘Response for ‘Rainbow Rishta’ has been unprecedented’
NEWS
Netflix releases viewership data for 18,000 titles
Entertainment
Comedian Sukh Ojla on her upcoming show ‘Hot Aunty Summer’
NEWS
Rohit Bal says he is on ‘journey to recovery’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW