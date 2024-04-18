  • Thursday, April 18, 2024
Cannes to award honourary Palme d’Or to anime house Studio Ghibli

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival approaches, anticipation grows for the special recognition of Studio Ghibli’s contributions to the world of animation and cinema.

A still from ‘The Boy and the Heron’ produced by Studio Ghibli (Image source: Instagram/ghibliusa)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Cannes Film Festival has chosen to bestow its highest honour, the Palme d’Or, upon the renowned Japanese anime studio, Studio Ghibli.

The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

This marks the first time that Cannes has awarded its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Prize to a company rather than an individual.

Announcing the decision, Cannes Festival president Iris Knobloch and general delegate Thierry Fremaux emphasized the significant impact of Studio Ghibli’s animated features.

They lauded the studio for creating characters that have enriched our imaginations with vibrant universes and captivating narratives, stating that Ghibli has elevated Japanese animation into a cherished realm of cinematic artistry, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, Toshio Suzuki, and Yasuyoshi Tokuma, Studio Ghibli has enjoyed four decades of remarkable success. The Tokyo-based studio has produced a string of animated classics, including beloved films such as Grave of the Fireflies, My Neighbour Totoro, Porco Rosso, Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Ponyo.

Several of these films, including Miyazaki’s Spirited Away and the recent The Boy and the Heron, have not only won Oscars but also achieved blockbuster status, garnering immense acclaim and commercial success worldwide.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, Studio Ghibli’s Toshio Suzuki reflected on the studio’s journey over the past four decades.

He thanked the Cannes Film Festival for recognizing their dedication to delivering high-quality animation for audiences of all ages.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Suzuki expressed confidence in Ghibli’s continued success, highlighting the commitment of the studio’s staff to uphold its artistic legacy and embrace new challenges.

While some Ghibli films have previously debuted at prestigious international festivals such as Berlin and Toronto, the studio’s presence at Cannes has been limited. One notable exception is ‘The Red Turtle’ (2016), a collaborative effort between Studio Ghibli and a European production company, which screened in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section.

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival approaches, anticipation grows for the special recognition of Studio Ghibli's contributions to the world of animation and cinema.

