Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Lineup revealed for 2024 festival

The 2024 Directors’ Fortnight will run from May 15 to May 25, showcasing a diverse array of feature films, special screenings, and short films.

Cannes festival (Image source: Instagram/festivaldecannes)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, known for its cutting-edge and provocative cinema, has announced its lineup for the upcoming 2024 festival.

Organized by the French Directors’ Guild, this independent section runs parallel to the main Cannes festival.

This year’s Directors’ Fortnight will kick off with This Life of Mine,’ the final work of the late French director Sophie Fillieres, a poignant drama starring Agnes Jaoui, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The feature section includes four US titles, including Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point directed by Tyler Taormina, starring a stellar cast led by Michael Cera and Elsie Fisher.

Good One, directed by India Donaldson, explores the journey of a young queer woman during a camping trip, while Eephus marks Carson Lund’s feature debut, depicting the final game of a small-town baseball team.

Among the veteran directors featured is Patricia Mazuy with Visiting Hours, starring Isabelle Huppert and Hafsia Herzi, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Directors’ Fortnight was initiated in 1969 by the French Directors’ Guild, emerging from the aftermath of the disruptions that led to the closure of the Cannes Film Festival in 1968. Since then, it has been a platform for innovative and daring filmmaking.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, for the first time, the Directors’ Fortnight will introduce an audience award named after the late Belgian director Chantal Akerman.

The 2024 edition will conclude with Jean-Christophe Meurisse’s dark comedy Plastic Guns.

