Jain community celebrates Lord Mahavir’s birth anniversary at UK parliament

This year’s gathering was significant, as it honoured the 2,550th anniversary of Lord Mahavir’s attainment of Nirvana.

Wellcome trust members presenting the symbolic Jain manuscript to IoJ directors.

By: Vivek Mishra

The Jain community leaders in the United Kingdom (UK) gathered at the House of Commons to commemorate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

The Institute of Jainology (IOJ) and the Jain All-Party Parliamentary Group celebrated the birth anniversary of the 24th Jain Tirthankara (enlightened teacher) at the lower house of the UK parliament.

This year’s gathering was significant, as it honoured the 2,550th anniversary of Lord Mahavir’s attainment of Nirvana.

“Dignitaries from Parliament, various faith communities, and academia joined Jain community leaders at the Palace of Westminster,” said Paarul Shah, leading the Jain prayers to start the ceremony.

“The teachings of Lord Mahavir continue to inspire us,” said Dr Mehool H Sanghrajka MBE, the Managing Trustee of the IOJ, welcoming the attendees.

Bob Blackman, MP for Harrow East and deputy chair of the Jain APPG, presented the OneJAIN awards, recognising individuals for their contributions to the Jain community.

“Sonal Mehta and Suraj Bafna exemplify the spirit of service within our community,” said Blackman as he awarded them.

A message from Baroness Scott of Bybrook, Minister of Faith, praised Lord Mahavir’s legacy and thanked the IOJ for its support of Jain communities.

The evening concluded with the announcement and symbolic restitution of over 2,000 Jain manuscripts held by the Wellcome Collection to the IOJ.

“These manuscripts will greatly enrich our research efforts,” said Nemu Chandaria & Jaysukh Mehta, IOJ Directors, upon receiving them.

OneJAIN is an initiative of the IOJ, which was established in 2014 with the unanimous consent of all Jain organisations in the UK. IOJ represents the Jain community in government and interfaith matters.

The IOJ was founded in 1986 and is an international organisation promoting Jain philosophy and values through the disciplines of art, culture, and education. It represents the 35 UK Jain organisations and the Jain faith under the OneJAIN banner in the UK and elsewhere.