Working tirelessly to eradicate polio from Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif

Bill Gates lauded Punjab’s polio immunisation program under Sharif’s leadership and advocated for its replication across the country.

A health worker administers polio drops to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Karachi in 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif assured Bill Gates of the nation’s unyielding commitment to eradicating polio during a meeting on Monday.

“Continuous efforts are needed by all partners to reach the ultimate goal of a polio-free Pakistan,” Sharif said.

He highlighted ongoing collaborations with the Gates Foundation for immunisation, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

Gates, in turn, lauded Punjab’s polio immunisation program under Sharif’s leadership and advocated for its replication across the country.

“The eradication of polio is very important to save future generations from this deadly disease,” Gates said.

During their discussion, Sharif extended an invitation to Gates to revisit Pakistan, reaffirming his dedication to nurturing a strong partnership between Pakistan and the Gates Foundation.

Thanking the Gates Foundation for its long-standing support for polio eradication in Pakistan, Sharif said his country was working tirelessly to eradicate polio and stressed that continuous efforts were needed by all partners to reach the ultimate goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

They further discussed the foundation’s support in various sectors, including IT and education.

Sharif said, “The Gates Foundation is a reliable partner in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.” He cited its contributions in areas such as IT, STEM education, and disaster management.

Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia for the World Economic Forum signifies Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to fostering global collaboration.

Accompanying him are deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar and finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, reflecting Pakistan’s dedication to engaging with world leaders on key issues.

