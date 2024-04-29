Aamir Khan says he understood the power of ‘namaste’ on sets of ‘Dangal’

Khan played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers.

Aamir Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Leading Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently appeared for the first time on Kapil Sharm’s show, which is available to stream on Netflix.

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the award-winning actor shared several anecdotes from his acting career. Talking about the best memory from the sets of his 2016 film Dangal, Khan told Sharma that he learnt the power of ‘namaste’ from the people of Punjab, when he shot for Dangal (2016) in a village there.

He said, “We shot in a small village of Punjab. You won’t believe, I would reach the set early in the morning. Early morning at five, I would enter that village in Punjab and the people of that village would stand outside their homes just to welcome me. For those 2.5 months, every day they would come of out of their homes and greet me with folded hands and say, ‘Sat Sri Akaal.’ They used to wait, welcome me and they never disturbed me, never stopped my car. Nothing. They used to just welcome me with folded hands and, after pack up at three in the afternoon, again, every person would be standing outside their house to bid me goodbye with folded hands.”

He Laal Singh Chaddha actor further added, “I belong to a Muslim family and hence I’m used to doing ‘adaab’ and not folding my hands. But after those 2.5 months, I realised the power of namaste.”

Khan played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers. The film starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh alongside Khan. It was the highest-grossing film of 2016.