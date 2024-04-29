  • Monday, April 29, 2024
Charithra Chandran criticises showbiz culture of pitting people of colour against each other

Charithra Chandran (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Charithra Chandran, who became a household name after playing the character of Edwina Sharma in the TV series Bridgerton, has spoken out against an entertainment industry culture that she believes fosters competition among people of colour.

In a conversation with Deadline, Chandran said, “It’s not a zero-sum game,” highlighting how industry gatekeepers perpetuate this mentality to create divisions within minority communities.

“You’re so focused on fighting your own that you become distracted from the people doing the oppressing. The oppressors have imposed the idea that there is only one seat at the table when what other people of colour are doing is just pulling up more chairs,” she said.

Ever since Bridgerton catapulted her to overnight fame, Chandran has expressed her views on colourism and the importance of diversity on multiple occasions.

“I think that is the burden of representation, right?” she added. “It’s so scarce that you’re expected to represent everybody in your community as opposed to just being an individual. The goal is that representation is so nuanced and so consistent that no one individual portrayal has that burden, but while I have it, it’s a really important responsibility that I take seriously.”

Meanwhile, Charithra Chandran was most recently seen in How to Date Billy Walsh, a British teen romantic comedy.

Her upcoming projects include a short film called Maya: Birth of a Superhero and TV shows such as Pillow Talk, Song Of The God, and Arzu.

