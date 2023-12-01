Website Logo
  • Friday, December 01, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Lilly Singh, Charithra Chandran join hands for new series

Singh is developing the series based on the novel Arzu, written by Mumbai-based author Riva Razdan.

Lilly Singh, Charithra Chandran (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

YouTuber, television host, comedian, actress, and writer Lilly Singh has joined hands with actress Charithra Chandran, who played one of the leads in Bridgerton 2, for a new series.

Singh is developing the series based on the novel Arzu, written by Mumbai-based author Riva Razdan.

Writer Geetika Lizardi, whose writing credits include Bridgerton, Mira, Royal Detective, and Outsourced, is set to write and direct the series.

The project is being bankrolled by Blink49 Studios and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.

Arzu follows an heiress from Mumbai, who lands in New York after escaping a scandal. She wishes to live life on her own terms at the risk of throwing away her chances of entering New York’s glamorous high society.

While Chandran and Lizardi will also executive produce, Lilly Singh will be executive producing the series under Unicorn Island Productions, along with Polly Auritt.

Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin will produce under Blink49 Studios.

Arzu exemplifies the very essence of our initial collaboration with Lilly and Unicorn Island Productions,” Newman said in a statement.

He added, “We are thrilled to welcome Charithra as our lead actress who brings depth and charisma to the project as well as to be working alongside Geetika to adapt this captivating narrative for television.”

“I’m delighted to be part of a show that is full of glamour, romance and drama that also fearlessly touches on societal issues. It has been a dream working with Blink49 and Unicorn Island Productions as well as being reunited with Geetika on this. Excited for the world to see it,” Chandran said.

Arzu is an inspiring story about a woman who rejects societal norms in favour of her own passions and pursuits. It’s sexy, surprising, and subverts the limited South Asian stereotypes we’ve grown all too accustomed to seeing. Geetika and Charithra are a dream team, and alongside Blink49, we can’t wait to share this story with audiences around the world,” Singh added.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Khushalii Kumar: Deep dive into an underwater drama
NEWS
Ranveer poses with Johnny Depp at Red Sea Film Festival
Entertainment
Rinku Ghosh: Playing parts perfectly
Bollywood News
Zoya Akhtar on challenges of making ‘The Archies’
NEWS
6th International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism begins
Bollywood News
Karan spills beans on Rani’s wedding in Manchester
Hollywood News
Freida Pinto joins Red Sea Film Fest jury; Ranveer to receive honour
Entertainment
Irish music legend Shane MacGowan dies
NEWS
Mindy Kaling to be part of Medallia Experience 2024
NEWS
European Union Film Festival to open on Dec 1
NEWS
Randeep Hooda shares wedding photos
NEWS
Priyanka congratulates Vir Das for Emmy win
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW