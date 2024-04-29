International Dance Day: 9 Bollywood actors defining diverse dance forms

By: Mohnish Singh

As the world celebrates International Dance Day, let’s delve into the captivating dance journeys of eight Bollywood actors, each embracing and showcasing their iconic dance forms with finesse and passion.

Richa Chadha – Kathak

Richa Chadha’s journey with Kathak began in her childhood where she received formal training in this classical dance form. However, her pursuit of Kathak was temporarily halted due to academic commitments. It was the prospect of working with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali that reignited her passion for Kathak. In projects such as Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazaar, Richa’s performances have been lauded for their grace and authenticity, showcasing her dedication to mastering this intricate dance form.

Janhvi Kapoor – Belly Dancing

Drawing inspiration from her legendary mother, Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor has embraced belly dancing with flair and finesse. A recent viral video showcased her effortless and mesmerizing moves to the beats of ‘San Sanana,’ captivating audiences with her innate talent and captivating stage presence.

Ishan Khattar – Freestyle, Bollywood

Ishan Khattar’s dance journey is characterized by his versatility and infectious energy on the dance floor. While he adeptly performs Bollywood dance routines, it’s his freestyle moves that truly highlight his creativity and skill. Often compared to his brother, Shahid Kapoor, Ishan has carved a niche for himself with his dynamic dance performances

Naila Grrewal – Hip-Hop

Known for her role in Mamla Legal Hai, Naila Grrewal has emerged as a rising star in the world of Bollywood dance. Her affinity for hip-hop dance forms is evident in her dynamic and expressive performances showcased in various social media dance videos. Naila’s charisma and rhythm captivate audiences, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop dance scene.

Raghav Juyal – Slow Motion

Raghav Juyal’s introduction to the world of dance came through his pioneering slow-motion dance style. His innovative choreography and impeccable timing have made him a trailblazer in the Indian dance scene. With his signature ‘Slow Mo’ moves, Raghav has captured the hearts of audiences and inspired countless dancers to explore new dimensions of movement and expression.

Tara Sutaria – Latin American

Trained in classical ballet, modern dance, and Latin American dances, Tara Sutaria brings a unique blend of grace and precision to her performances. Her journey began at a young age, honing her skills in ballet and modern dance at prestigious institutions. Tara’s proficiency in Latin American dances adds depth and diversity to her repertoire, showcasing her versatility as a dancer.

Sanya Malhotra – Popping and Splitting

Sanya Malhotra’s dance journey is characterized by her versatility and proficiency in various dance forms. From contemporary to ballet, her fluid movements and polished technique reflect years of dedicated training and practice. Sanya’s love for popping and splitting adds a dynamic edge to her performances, captivating audiences with her expressive and energetic routines.

Alaya F – Contemporary

Alaya F’s passion for dance shines through her expressive performances in the contemporary dance form. While she demonstrates proficiency in various dance styles, including Kathak and Western dance, it’s her emotive and fluid movements in contemporary dance that truly showcase her talent. With a growing fan base on social media, Alaya continues to inspire and enthrall audiences with her captivating dance routines.

Nora Fatehi – Belly Dance & Hip Hop

Moroccan-Canadian actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has been carving her niche in Bollywood since 2014. The self-taught performer took the industry by storm with her electrifying dance performances, earning acclaim in both Hindi and South Indian cinema. Nora is frequently compared to the legendary dancing icon Helen for her mesmerizing moves. Skilled in various dance styles including Belly dance, Hip Hop, and Freestyle, Nora continues to captivate audiences with her versatility and talent.