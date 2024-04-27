Sahil Balani: Flying on the wings of dreams

Sahil Balani

By: ASJAD NAZIR

ACTING in stage plays during his childhood days first connected Sahil Balani to acting.

Being in front of an audience during school plays ignited a spark inside him, along with generating a curiosity about creating new characters through costumes, make-up and human emotions. This early motivation drove the naturally gifted performer towards pursuing a professional career as an actor.

The Indian talent has added to his body of work by joining the cast of drama serial Udne Ki Aasha, which has been delighting audiences since it premiered on Star Plus last month.

Eastern Eye caught up with the hardworking actor to discuss the new show and the character he plays. The small screen star also revealed his acting heroes, inspirations and what he enjoys watching as an audience.

How did you feel about landing a role in Udne Ki Aasha?

It feels amazing. Very few people in life get to do what they really want to. So, getting to work and a chance to pursue that makes me feel out of this world.

I came to Mumbai with the hope of becoming an actor, so now being a part of such a big show for such a great channel, with a talented team, and even giving this interview is like a dream come true. I feel that it’s a step towards my road to success.

I really want to thank the team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to be a part of our show.

Tell us about your character.

I play Dilip, who is Sailee’s younger brother.

My character is full of ups and downs. With the wrong influences, he faces a rollercoaster of situations in life and causes his family to suffer, even though he is kind hearted and has no evil desire. But wrong choices lead him towards traumatic situations in life.

You’ll get to see many different shades of Dilip, from his adolescence to hating him. He doesn’t hate everyone in his family, but is not willing to accept the poverty they are living happily in.

Who are you hoping this show connects with?

I hope it connects with everyone in society, of all ages, as every character portrayed in the serial is relatable in some way.

It’s not just a simple family drama, but about the specific dreams of every individual. This includes dreams of success, family, love, and everything a normal human being in society wants in their life. That simplicity of the story and relatability of characters will help everyone to connect more easily to the show.

How do you approach a new character?

Firstly, I look for common grounds between me and the character, which helps me to connect with the role. I believe anyone can portray any character as its already within them.

We just need to find the connections and common ground with the character. This enables me to feel and think like the character. After that I just keep motivating myself to perform according to the character no matter what and just go with the flow.

Do you feel pressure being part of a high profile show?

If you are doing something you love, it’s never pressure. It’s a smooth ride of fun, experiences and knowledge.

I personally enjoy every moment of being on set and give my best shot at every opportunity I get while performing.

I believe if you focus on doing your best, you’ll never be under pressure. Thankfully, we have a wonderful director in Dharmesh sir, and a great creative team. They make me feel more confident and ensure I do my best.

What do you like watching as an audience?

I like watching rom-coms, thrillers, suspense, action and documentaries.

I enjoy a mixture of movies and web serials. Some films I have loved include Bang Bang, Rocketry, Animal, Barfi and Tamasha.

Who is your own acting hero?

I generally don’t have favourites, but I adore Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan a lot. I guess I’ll have a fan moment for sure, when I meet them in future.

What inspires you as an actor?

The craft, stage, camera and everything about acting inspires me. I don’t really know what I would do if I weren’t an actor. If I was doing anything else, I perhaps wouldn’t be able to do it so heartedly. Challenging myself to be someone else daily, living the particular moment as the character, working on my craft, working on myself and always learning new things inspires me a lot.

Why should we all tune into Udne Ki Aasha?

The title only defines it. Udne Ki Aasha – the desire to fly. It’s not a regular family drama, it’s about dreams that give meaning to one’s life. Chasing those goals by doing the right thing. Getting to know the difference between right and wrong, and the consequences of both.

It’s a relatable story about a family, hopes and dreams.