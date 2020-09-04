Bollywood actors who got a boost in their career because of the OTT platforms

Making a mark in Bollywood is surely not an easy task. One has to be talented as well as their films have to do well at the box office. However now, many Bollywood actors have started exploring the idea of starring in a web series or a film that releases on an OTT platform.

Today, let’s look at the list of whose career got a boost because of the OTT platforms…

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s last big hit was the 2013 release Race 2. After that, he has starred in many films but none of them did great business at the box office apart from this year’s release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he played the antagonist. But well, it was in 2018, when Saif got huge success because of the web series Sacred Games. The series got a fantastic response and Saif’s performance was also appreciated a lot in it.

Abhishek Bachchan

Apart from a couple of films, Abhishek Bachchan has failed to make a mark as a solo hero. He starred in many multi-starrers which were blockbusters at the box office. But after 2016, he decided to take up projects that would have him as the protagonist and make him shine. This year, he starred in the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows and well, he was at his best.

Bobby Deol

After Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Bobby Deol took a break from acting for 4 years and then made a comeback with Poster Boys. The film didn’t do well, and the actor has been trying his best to reinvent himself in Bollywood. However, this year, he has got success with Netflix’s original film Class of 83 and MX Player’s web series Aashram.

Sharman Joshi

With films like 3 Idiots and Ferrari Ki Sawaari to his credit, Sharman Joshi was doing well in Bollywood. However, from the past few years, he wasn’t getting movies that were doing justice to his talent. Finally, last year, he featured in Alt Balaji’s web series Baarish and well, people were once again reminded how much talented Sharman is.

Vivek Oberoi

In early 2000, Vivek Oberoi featured in many amazing movies, and also his films were also doing well at the box office. But from the past few years, Vivek is not in the best phase of his career. However, when he decided to make his digital debut with Inside Edge, things changed for him. The actor has put his best foot forward in the web series.