  • Sunday, November 06, 2022
‘Blessed and Obsessed Parents,’ says Alia, Ranbir, celebs extend wishes

The Brahmastra couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today.

Ranbir Kapoor (R) and Alia Bhatt pose for pictures during their wedding ceremony in Mumbai on April 14, 2022. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

It is a joyous day for the Kapoors and the Bhatts as Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday (6) afternoon.

Taking to Instagram, actor Alia Bhatt shared a post which reads, ” And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Soon after the ‘Raazi’ actor shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess.”

Comedian Kapil Sharma wished the couple and wrote, “Congratulations mummy papa this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love to little princess bless your beautiful family.”

Kriti Sanon wrote,” Congratulations,” followed by red heart emoticons.
Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always.”
The couple on Sunday morning reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai which raised the brows on the baby’s arrival.

After Ranbir and Alia, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The ‘Brahmastra’ couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Ever since the couple announced their pregnancy, fans have been waiting for the good news from the Kapoor family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva’ which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

‘Brahmastra’ is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film ‘Animal’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.
Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

(ANI)

