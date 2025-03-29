Skip to content
BBC star Michael Theo opens up about workplace bullying before 'Austin' debut

From factory struggles to the spotlight, the Love on the Spectrum star shares his journey to BBC One's new comedy.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Mar 29, 2025
Michael Theo, star of BBC One’s new comedy Austin, has opened up about the difficult experiences he faced before breaking into acting. The Australian actor, who first gained recognition on Love on the Spectrum, described one of his previous jobs as the most stressful period of his life due to relentless bullying.

Theo recalled working at a kitchen manufacturing company, where he spent long hours sanding doors and handling hazardous chemicals. Instead of support from his colleagues, he was met with cruel insults. “I was called names every day. One person even told me I was a waste of oxygen,” he revealed. The experience took a toll on his mental well-being, but he never gave up on his dream.

Now, Theo is making his acting debut alongside Ben Miller and Sally Phillips in Austin, a comedy about a children’s author, Julian, who discovers he has an adult autistic son, Austin, while on a book tour in Australia. Phillips plays Julian’s wife, Ingrid, an illustrator who must navigate this unexpected family revelation.



Miller, who is also the show’s creator, was inspired to write Austin after watching Theo on Love on the Spectrum. “My wife and I were hooked on the show, and I kept thinking Michael would be amazing in a comedy,” Miller said. Phillips, who has a son with Down’s syndrome, was also drawn to the project due to her passion for authentic representation in media.

To prepare for their roles, Miller and Phillips studied real-life creative duos in children’s publishing, including The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler. The series also incorporates Miller’s personal experience as a children’s author, bringing humour and insight into an industry that often operates behind the scenes.

Theo played an important role in shaping his character, ensuring Austin’s portrayal avoided common stereotypes. “I didn’t want him to be another version of Sheldon Cooper,” he explained, referring to the often-criticised representation of autism in shows like The Big Bang Theory. “People on the spectrum have emotions, and I wanted that to come through.”



Despite initial concerns about accommodating Theo’s needs on set, Phillips said he was the one helping others. “There was all this talk about what Michael would require, but in the end, he needed nothing. In fact, he ended up helping us, driving me around and even rescuing Ben when he forgot his ID!”

With its mix of humour, heart, and fresh storytelling, Austin is set to bring a unique and meaningful perspective to audiences when it premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on April 4 at 9:30 pm.

