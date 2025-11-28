Skip to content
BBC unveils Gruffalo and friends with shocking festive twist this Christmas

New Christmas idents feature The Scarecrows’ Wedding and fan favourites from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler with animation by Magic Light.

The Gruffalo and friends

The Gruffalo and friends appear in BBC One’s new festive idents

Instagram Screengrab/bbcpressoffice
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 28, 2025
Highlights:

  • Three new festive idents feature Gruffalo, Stick Man, Zog and more
  • The Scarecrows’ Wedding stars in one ident with Santa visiting
  • Animations created by Magic Light Pictures and Triggerfish Studios
  • Premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from November 30
  • All 13 Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler adaptations air this Christmas

BBC has revealed three new Christmas idents featuring the Gruffalo and friends, bringing some of the UK’s most beloved storybook characters to screens this festive season. The idents, created by Magic Light Pictures with animation by Triggerfish Studios, include characters from The Gruffalo, Stick Man, and Zog and the Flying Doctors, alongside this year’s special The Scarecrows’ Wedding.

The Gruffalo and friends The Gruffalo and friends appear in BBC One’s new festive idents Instagram Screengrab/bbcpressoffice


Why the Gruffalo and friends return to BBC One matters

The Gruffalo first hit BBC One back in 2009. Since then, 13 adaptations have appeared every Christmas. Fans know the stories. They have grown up with them.

The new idents feature all the favourites: The Gruffalo’s Child, Stick Man, the witch from Room on the Broom, Zog, and the Flying Doctors. You can catch them on BBC One and iPlayer from November 30.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s chief content officer, said Magic Light “have done the BBC proud and created three unforgettable idents that beautifully capture the festive spirit.” She added the characters are meant to spread joy and togetherness across homes in the UK.


What to expect from The Scarecrows’ Wedding ident

The Scarecrows’ Wedding tells the story of two devoted scarecrows planning their big day. Trouble appears when Reginald Rake shows up, threatening to ruin everything. The half-hour animation stars Rob Brydon as Reginald, Jessie Buckley as Betty, Domhnall Gleeson as Harry, with Sophie Okonedo narrating.

Martin Pope, joint CEO of Magic Light Pictures, said the new idents “capture the heart of what makes the stories so special – imagination, warmth and wonder” and celebrate BBC iPlayer as the home of Gruffalo and friends.

The Gruffalo and friends appear in BBC One\u2019s new festive idents Instagram Screengrab/bbcpressoffice


How fans can watch the Gruffalo and friends this Christmas

All 13 films will air over the holidays: The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Room on the Broom, Stick Man, Zog, The Highway Rat, The Snail and the Whale, Superworm, The Smeds and the Smoos, Tabby McTat, Tiddler, and this year’s The Scarecrows’ Wedding.

Viewers stunned as Gruﬀalo and friends appear in unexpected BBC Christmas identsInstagram Screengrab/bbcpressoffice


Festive programming at BBC

The Gruffalo and Friends idents add continuity for families who have grown up with the adaptations. With the new The Scarecrows’ Wedding special, viewers can expect warmth, humour, and simple festive charm throughout the holidays.

gruffalojulia donaldsonaxel schefflerchristmas specialsthe gruffalo and friendsbbc

