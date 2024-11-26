My Top 10 inspirations with Arshin Mehta

Arshin Mehta

By: Eastern Eye

INDIAN actress Arshin Mehta has impressed audiences with standout performances in films like Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya, The Rally, and The Diary of West Bengal, as well as her work in web serials.

Beyond acting, she’s a successful model, motivational speaker, and social media personality. Known for her positive outlook on life, Arshin shared her top 10 inspirations with Eastern Eye.

Family: At the top of my list is happiness, which, for me, comes from my parents and family. I’m very family-oriented, and they’ve always made me feel proud and special, constantly encouraging me to follow my dreams and do what I love. My dad has been my rock during tough times and is the kind of person I aspire to be. The unconditional love and support my family gives me is truly inspiring.

Acting: As an actress, you have a voice that people listen to. This gives you the chance to share positive messages and guide others toward what is morally, spiritually, and ethically right. Being able to inspire others through my work motivates me every day.

Success stories: I find inspiration in the journeys of leaders like Ratan Tata and Bill Gates. Their resilience, vision, and generosity drive me to pursue my goals with integrity and a sense of purpose.

Movies: Films motivate me and fuel my passion for acting. Many movies have such powerful narratives that I wish I could have been a part of them. They have powerful narratives, which can shift perspectives and inspire.

Learning: I’m always eager to learn and improve. In my free time, I take workshops on acting, voice training, or anything that helps refine my craft. Learning something new every day inspires me to keep getting better.

Making a difference: Growing up in an army school, I’ve always felt a deep desire to contribute to my country and community. Even small actions can create ripples of change, and the encouragement I receive from my family and friends motivates me to keep working toward this goal.

Travel: Travel is one of the reasons I chose acting – it lets me explore new cultures, see unique places, and experience adventure. I love the excitement of discovering something new every day, and it keeps me inspired.

Social work: I have always felt a strong desire to help those who are less fortunate – people lacking basic resources, financial stability, or even love and support in their lives. I want to contribute to their well-being, care for animals, and extend a helping hand to anyone who is struggling. Showing kindness, taking positive actions, and uplifting the spirits of those in need is something I deeply aspire to do.

Mindfulness: Engaging in mindfulness activities like meditation, yoga, and exercise helps me find clarity and focus. These practices reduce stress and enhance my ability to connect with my emotions, which is essential for my work as an actor.

Aspirations: My future goals are very important to me. Staying focused and working towards achieving what I’ve envisioned for my career is something I deeply value. Setting clear goals and consistently moving forward inspires me to keep striving for success