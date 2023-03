Alia Bhatt shares glimpses from her recent family vacay in London

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, on Monday, shared some glimpses from her recent family vacation to London. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures which she captioned, “LDN 2023,” followed by a pastry emoticon.

In the first picture, Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor could be seen walking on the streets of London with their arms locked on each other’s back as they face their back towards the camera lens.

In another picture, the Raazi actor can be seen flaunting her cute smile. She donned a white jacket and opted for a no-makeup look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The third picture featured the Darlings actor standing near a lake and holding a hot coffee.

In one of the pics, Alia could be seen hugging her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Producer Rhea Kapoor commented, “Looking good!!!!”

The Brahmastra couple recently went to London along with their family members where Alia celebrated her 30th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar’s next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor.