  • Saturday, March 30, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt sings ‘Ikk Kuddi’ at her charity gala dinner in London

Musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi, and director Gurinder Chadha were also present there.

(Photo credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

As reported earlier, Alia Bhatt recently hosted her first charity gala in London. The actress organised the Hope Gala on Thursday evening to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation.

The event was attended by many renowned personalities. Musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi, and director Gurinder Chadha were also present at the event.

Bhatt attended the event in a stunning ivory saree by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. As per the designer’s Instagram caption, the six-yard drape in a pristine ivory shade was tailored in 1994. The timeless silhouette featured deft Resham work, embroidered with floral silk threads.

Bhatt also served another look at the gala. She was also spotted wearing an elegant gown with a huge blue sapphire and diamond necklace.

Hours after hosting the gala, Alia took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the important event.

She also dropped an adorable video in which she can be seen singing the ‘Ikk Kuddi’ song with Harshdeep Kaur.

Throughout the evening guests were encouraged to take part in a silent auction to raise funds for Salaam Bombay, featuring coveted exclusive items and experiences including suite nights at various Mandarin Oriental hotels, Alia’s jewellery worn at the Met Gala, and a custom-designed saree by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra, as per a statement.

On hosting her first charity gala, Bhatt said, “Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I’ve long admired Padmini Sekhsaria’s unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India’s slums, offering them hope and opportunity. I’m happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I’ve always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental’s exceptional hospitality. Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I’m confident we’ll make significant strides in empowering future generations.”

Related Stories

NEWS
Dev Patel says Shah Rukh’s work inspired him to make ‘Monkey Man’
NEWS
‘Oppenheimer’ releases in Japan after months of nuclear theme concerns
NEWS
Varun, Arjun & Diljit will star in ‘No Entry’ sequel, confirms Boney Kapoor
NEWS
Alia Bhatt hosts Hope Gala in London; Gurinder Chadha joins her
NEWS
Espionage drama ‘Berlin’ to be screened at Red Lorry Film Fest
NEWS
Will never come out of ‘Basanti’ shadow: Hema Malini
NEWS
Olivia Colman won’t be part of ‘Heartstopper’ season 3
NEWS
Abhay Deol-PIA come together for Follow the Toad
NEWS
‘Crew’ Review: A crime comedy that will make your day
NEWS
Govinda returns to politics after 14 years
NEWS
Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai
NEWS
AR Rahman to set-up a Broadway in Chennai; says, ‘I’m writing musical for…

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW