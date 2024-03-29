Alia Bhatt hosts Hope Gala in London; Gurinder Chadha joins her

On the work front, Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Bhatt herself.

Gurinder Chadha and Alia Bhatt

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress, producer, and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt hosted her first charity event Hope Gala on March 28 in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. At the event, she raised money for underprivileged adolescents in India, to help the Salaam Bombay Foundation.

“I am happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I have always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental’s exceptional hospitality,” the actress said in a statement. “Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I’m confident we’ll make significant strides in empowering future generations.”

The event also saw the presence of acclaimed filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, actress-model Poppy Delevingne, and Natasha Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, among many others. The evening also saw performances by Indian singers Harshdeep Kaur and Usha Jey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Bhatt added, “Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I have long admired Padmini Sekhsaria’s unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India’s slums, offering them hope and opportunity.”

Padmini Sekhsaria, Founder and Director of Salaam Bombay Foundation, added: “Alia’s advocacy amplifies our message of hope, reaching so many youths at risk of leaving school. The funds raised will help transform lives and improve the economic trajectory of their families, forever.”

The film is set to release on September 27, 2024.