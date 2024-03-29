  • Friday, March 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt hosts Hope Gala in London; Gurinder Chadha joins her

On the work front, Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Bhatt herself.

Gurinder Chadha and Alia Bhatt

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress, producer, and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt hosted her first charity event Hope Gala on March 28 in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. At the event, she raised money for underprivileged adolescents in India, to help the Salaam Bombay Foundation.

“I am happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I have always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental’s exceptional hospitality,” the actress said in a statement. “Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I’m confident we’ll make significant strides in empowering future generations.”

The event also saw the presence of acclaimed filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, actress-model Poppy Delevingne, and Natasha Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, among many others. The evening also saw performances by Indian singers Harshdeep Kaur and Usha Jey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Bhatt added, “Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I have long admired Padmini Sekhsaria’s unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India’s slums, offering them hope and opportunity.”

Padmini Sekhsaria, Founder and Director of Salaam Bombay Foundation, added: “Alia’s advocacy amplifies our message of hope, reaching so many youths at risk of leaving school. The funds raised will help transform lives and improve the economic trajectory of their families, forever.”

On the work front, Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Bhatt herself.

The film is set to release on September 27, 2024.

Related Stories

NEWS
Espionage drama ‘Berlin’ to be screened at Red Lorry Film Fest
NEWS
Will never come out of ‘Basanti’ shadow: Hema Malini
NEWS
Olivia Colman won’t be part of ‘Heartstopper’ season 3
NEWS
Abhay Deol-PIA come together for Follow the Toad
NEWS
‘Crew’ Review: A crime comedy that will make your day
NEWS
Govinda returns to politics after 14 years
NEWS
Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai
NEWS
AR Rahman to set-up a Broadway in Chennai; says, ‘I’m writing musical for…
NEWS
Zayn Malik says he wants to collaborate with Miley Cyrus
Entertainment
Spielberg hails Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ a masterpiece
NEWS
‘Always been a glorious right-wing personality’: Kangana Ranaut
NEWS
Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ to release on Netflix on May 1

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW