Alia Bhatt to host ‘Hope Gala’ in London

Alia Bhatt (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress, producer, and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt is set to host her first ‘Hope Gala’ in London.

As per a source close to the actress’ team, Alia will host Hope Gala on March 28 in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

This is in support of Alia’s chosen charity Salaam Bombay which is focused on engaging Mumbai’s most vulnerable ‘at-risk’ children through in-school programmes (leadership and advocacy) and after-school academies (skill building) that help build their confidence, self-esteem and commit them to stay in school.

Reportedly, the Gala will be attended by prolific industrialists and philanthropists from India and London

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina.

Announcing the wrap, a few days ago, she shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang.

Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. It is set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

However, the work on the film has not started yet.

