Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi postponed yet again

By: Mohnish Singh







With reports of a night curfew or partial lockdown in Maharashtra doing the rounds, the makers of the much-anticipated Bollywood actioner Sooryavanshi have decided to put the release of the film on hold.

Speculations were rife that Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was set to hit theatres on April 2. But since Covid-19 cases have started increasing again in Maharashtra, the makers have decided against releasing the film, fearing low occupancy.

“The makers of Sooryavanshi, including Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty, have jointly decided that the film should not release on April 2. The cases are increasing not just in Maharashtra now but also in other places of India. Sooryavanshi is a big-budget film and it won’t be feasible to release at a time when night curfew will be imposed in certain parts of the country,” a source close to the development reveals.







The source goes on to add, “Also, with the Central government allowing 100% occupancy in cinemas from February 1, everyone had hoped that by April 2, governments of all major states would also give the nod for full occupancy in theatres. But now it is clear that it won’t happen in the near future. So, it does not make sense to bring the film in such a tense period.”

The source reveals that all the stakeholders of the film met today to discuss the new release date of the film and an official announcement could be made soon.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi was originally slated to release on 24th March, 2020. However, the makers put its release on hold as India went into a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.







