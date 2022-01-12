Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 484,655
Total Cases 36,070,510
Today's Fatalities 442
Today's Cases 1,94,720
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 484,655
Total Cases 36,070,510
Today's Fatalities 442
Today's Cases 1,94,720

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi to star in Selfiee

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi (Photo credit: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Wednesday took to his social media platforms to share a couple of selfies and announce his next film, Selfiee. The upcoming film also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

Initially teasing his fans and followers, Kumar shared a solo selfie followed by one with Emraan Hashmi. Both actors are seen riding their bikes wearing colourful clothes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Jointly bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames, and Cape of Good Films, Selfiee is the official remake of the superhit Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving License (2019), which originally featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Sukumaran, along with Magic Frames, is marking his production debut in Bollywood with the remake.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Producer Karan Johar also shared a teaser of Selfiee that has Kumar and Hashmi dancing together. He wrote, “Presenting Selfiee, starring two absolutely smashing actors – Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi and directed by Raj Mehta. Hop into the frame and pose because shooting begins soon! 🎬.”

Kumar and Hashmi are set to work together for the first time ever. It will be incredibly exciting to see them create magic celluloid together for the very first time, adding a punch of their own versatility as actors. Selfiee will be directed by Raj Mehta. The film will begin production soon.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline. Some of his much-anticipated films include Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Mission Cinderella, Prithviraj, Gorkha, and OMG 2.

Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ali Fazal drops his character poster from Kenneth Branagh’s crime thriller Death on the Nile
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer of Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse
TOP LISTS
Here’re some of the most promising young actors set to rule 2022 with their exciting…
Entertainment
“She’s unlike anyone I know or have even heard of:” Shefali Shah on playing surgeon…
HEADLINE STORY
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital after testing Covid-19 positive
Entertainment
I couldn’t imagine doing Chhorii sequel with any other actor than Nushrratt Bharuccha,” says director…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan’s first look from his next Vikram Vedha out
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan puts the release of his film Salute on hold due to…
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi starts filming Criminal Justice 3
Entertainment
The Crown: Pakistani star Humayun Saeed roped in to play Princess Diana’s companion…
Entertainment
“There is superstardom and then there is Shah Rukh Khan,” says Yeh Kaali…
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Looop Lapeta to debut on Netflix on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Foxconn India’s iPhone plant restarts production
Johnson confirms attending lockdown party but will not quit
Actor Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal
UK puts new ‘smart motorways’ on hold
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi to star in Selfiee
UK trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan arrives in India for talks
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE