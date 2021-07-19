Adarsh Gourav: I want to work globally

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Adarsh Gourav started his journey as a child actor with the 2010 release My Name Is Khan. He later featured in movies like Rukh and Mom. But, it was The White Tiger that made him a household name.

Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger, which also featured Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, was released on Netflix in January this year. Gourav received a lot of praises for his performance in the movie and also got nominated at BAFTA and AACTA International Award for Best Actor.

Now, we will get to see Adarsh in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Hostel Daze season two. Recently, while talking to PTI, the actor said that he wants to keep evolving as an individual and an artist.

He said, “I do not feel a sense of pressure in terms of what I will do next. All I know is, I want to do films that engage me and the audience. I want to keep changing and evolving as an individual. I want to become a better version of myself.”

“I want to work globally. Work in all languages, learn new languages. I hope, I have the time to do that. My driving force in life is to pick up new things and chase them completely and try to master them in some way. I want to be part of unique stories, play different characters with ease and that will come with age and experience,” he added.

After The White Tiger, audiences are expecting to watch him in some interesting projects soon, but Adarsh says he cannot reveal about it.

The actor said, “There are a lot more auditions happening and access to opportunities than before. I have read a lot of scripts; spoken to filmmakers I have aspired to work with. Things are looking good. But there is only so much I can talk about because there is no official announcement on my future projects. But there are a bunch of interesting things happening next year.”

Adarsh has just started his journey as an actor and wants to work with filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Devashish Makhija, and others.

Further, he revealed that he never intended to become an actor. He said, “It (acting) happened accidentally. I was singing at a place and someone asked me if I want to try out acting and I said, why not. I was just an enthusiastic kid. I gave it a shot and it worked then. It was purely an accident, I never intended to be an actor.”

Hostel Daze 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 23rd July 2021. While talking about the series, he told PTI, “This is the only show that I am part of that has had a sequel. For the second season, I did watch the first part and sort of revise, jog my memory through my character arc and all of that. Having said that, the character has been established (in season two), you understand his sense of morality, ethics, thought process better.”

Apart from Gourav, the series also stars Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, and Ayushi Gupta.