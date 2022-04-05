Website Logo
  Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor likely to collaborate on a film

Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, who shared the screen space in Rajkumar Hirani’s all-time blockbuster PK (2014), are apparently coming together to headline an upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, the work on the untitled project has already begun.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs an Indian publication that Khan may start working on the film right after the release of his much-anticipated period drama Laal Singh Chaddha.

“This yet-to-be-titled project will be made on a massive scale and will have an important message for the audience. So, Aamir has already started looking into aspects like the scale of VFX, discussions around the probable locations, looks, among other things, while the final script is also being developed. He intends to start shooting for it soon after Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s release, which battled many scheduling challenges because of the pandemic. Aamir and Ranbir are very excited about the film,” the source divulges.

Khan is presently busy with the post-production of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which began its principal photography in 2018, is an official remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks.

Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar (2017) fame, the remake also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni in important roles. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 11, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ dacoit drama Shamshera, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He will follow it up with Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The superstar also headlines Luv Ranjan’s next untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

