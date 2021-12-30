Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

Entertainment

A wholesome slate of films for Katrina Kaif in 2022

Katrina Kaif (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the smashing success of Sooryavanshi (2021) at the box office, Katrina Kaif is looking forward to multiple exciting films in 2022.

Just like 2021, 2022 is also going to be a special year for Katrina Kaif. The talented actress will be seen in various versatile avatars given her interesting line-up of films slated to hit the marquee in 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The Sriram Raghavan directorial, Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif opposite Vijay Sethupathi has gone on floors this week. The thriller marks her maiden collaboration with both, Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan. The movie is being co-produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Films and Sanjay Routray’s Matchbox Films.

Katrina will also be seen acing the supernatural-comedy space with the Mirzapur fame Gurmmeet Singh directorial, Phone Booth. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the movie went on the floor last year and has been much awaited by Katrina’s massive fan base!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Known to be quite the action queen, Katrina Kaif will be seen in an action avatar in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The Tiger franchise, headlined by the duo, has attracted huge fan-following and is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022! Returning as Zoya, Katrina Kaif’s fans are eagerly awaiting this Yash Raj Films production, directed by Kabir Khan.

The Excel Entertainment production, Jee Le Zaraa will see Katrina bringing the feel-good road-trip movies back to your screens. Starring alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt, the mere announcement of the movie caused havoc amongst netizens and broke the internet with all the excitement surrounding it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Action, drama, comedy, and a thriller! This beauty is wholesome and diverse entertainment all rolled into one person! 2022 sure looks jam-packed for Katrina Kaif.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha in Lucknow
Entertainment
Irrfan Khan’s Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, Sanjay Mishra’s Turtle and Waah Zindagi to premiere…
Entertainment
Haseen Dillruba beats Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka to become the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix
Entertainment
Twinkle Khanna pays tribute to Rajesh Khanna on 79th birth anniversary
Entertainment
Saare Jahan Se Achcha will definitely be made, confirms producer Siddharth Roy Kapur
Entertainment
Tamannaah among the top ten most popular actors on streaming platforms in India
Entertainment
Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse to premiere on ZEE5
Entertainment
Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari’s Human to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in January
Entertainment
Zoya Akhtar reveals how Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt onboarded Jee…
Entertainment
Jr NTR: There’s now going to be a lot of cultural exchange, with…
Entertainment
Atrangi Re has a record-setting opening weekend on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Salman Khan teases a film with Shah Rukh Khan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the second schedule of Vikram…
Irrfan Khan’s Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, Sanjay Mishra’s Turtle…
A wholesome slate of films for Katrina Kaif in 2022
Haseen Dillruba beats Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka to become the…
Kohli praise for “motivated” India after S Africa win
As virus surges, England builds temporary hospitals
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE