  • Thursday, December 09, 2021
Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal; shares first pictures from their destination wedding in Rajasthan

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on Thursday. The newlyweds posted pictures of the wedding on their Instagram accounts.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” Kaif and Kaushal wrote, sharing the same photos on their respective profiles.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha, and several other celebrities took to Katrina and Vicky’s comments section on Instagram to congratulate them.

 

The couple reached the wedding venue this week with their families, and guests began arriving that same day. Their wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. The sangeet was held last night.

The high-profile wedding saw the presence of many prominent faces from across the industries. Among those in attendance were Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Malavika Mohanan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan, and Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Vicky and Katrina reportedly began dating in 2019 but never spoke publicly about their relationship. While they never admitted to being in a relationship, they attended parties together and even went away on romantic getaways.

