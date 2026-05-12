Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll after being called ‘Allu Arjun’s property’

Highlights

Seerat Kapoor responded strongly after a social media user referred to her as “Allu Arjun’s property”

The actress said a woman should never be defined through ownership or association

The backlash followed photos she shared with Allu Arjun on his birthday

Seerat’s response has drawn praise online for calling out disrespectful language

Seerat Kapoor draws a line after social media comment sparks outrage

Actor Seerat Kapoor has hit back at a social media user who referred to her as “Allu Arjun’s property” under one of her recent Instagram posts, prompting a sharp response from the actress about identity and respect.

The controversy began weeks after Seerat shared pictures with Allu Arjun from his private jet while wishing him on his birthday. The photos, which offered followers a glimpse into their friendship, quickly attracted attention online.

However, under another post featuring Seerat in a brown lace outfit, a user crossed a line with a comment describing her as belonging to the Telugu superstar.

Seerat responded directly, making it clear she would not tolerate language that reduced women to possessions.

“Adding a heart-eye emoji doesn’t make it respectful,” she wrote, before adding that a woman is never anyone’s property and should be admired with dignity rather than ownership.

Birthday post with Allu Arjun triggered online chatter

The actress had earlier shared warm birthday wishes for Allu Arjun, referring to him as “Bunny” and praising both his professional achievements and personal nature.

In her message, Seerat described the actor as graceful, grounded and authentic, while wishing him success, health and happiness both on and off screen.

The post quickly circulated across fan pages, with many commenting on the duo’s friendship. But the attention also led to sections of social media making intrusive and inappropriate remarks.

From choreography to cinema

Born in Mumbai in 1993, Seerat Kapoor entered the entertainment industry through dance before moving into acting. She worked as an assistant choreographer on Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, before making her acting debut in the Telugu film Run Raja Run in 2014.

Over the years, she has appeared in films including Tiger, Columbus, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Krishna and His Leela, Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma, Bhamakalapam 2 and Manamey.

Her recent response has now added her voice to a wider conversation around online behaviour, celebrity culture and the language often directed at women on social media.