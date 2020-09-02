5 Bollywood actresses who featured in fictional shows on TV

We always talk about how actresses from television enter the Bollywood industry and conquer the big screen. But do you know there are many Bollywood actresses who have tried to make a mark on the small screen?

So, today let’s look at the list of the actresses who featured in TV fiction shows…

Amrita Rao

After making a mark in Bollywood with films like Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, Vivah, and others, Amrita Rao made her small screen debut with Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai in the year 2016. The show ended after a few months as it didn’t get great TRPs.

Sonali Bendre

In the 90s, Sonali Bendre ruled the silver screen and starred in many successful films like Diljale, Zakhm, Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and others. While she had judged reality shows on the small screen, she made her fiction debut in 2014 with the serial Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye. The show ran for around six months and the actress’ performance was appreciated a lot.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was doing quite well in her career when she decided to make her small screen debut. It was in 2003 when she featured in a show titled Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny. The actress played a double role in it and impressed one and all. The show ran for more than a year.

Raveena Tandon

Just like Karisma, Raveena Tandon was also doing very well in Bollywood. But decided to turn her ways towards TV and made her debut with the show Sahib Biwi Gulam. The show was based on the 1953 Bengali novel Saheb Bibi Golam by Bimal Mitra.

Amrita Singh

After ruling Bollywood in the 80s and 90s, Amrita Singh made her small screen debut in 2005 with the serial Kkavyanjali. She played a grey character in it and her performance was appreciated a lot. The show was promoted as the acting comeback of Amrita Singh.