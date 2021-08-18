Website Logo
  Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar to launch Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Ibrahim Ali Khan?

Zoya Akhtar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, successful Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who last helmed Gully Boy (2019), is set to create a streaming show based on the globally popular Archies Comics. The untitled show is set at Netflix.

An Indian publication reports that Akhtar has already found her Betty and Veronica, while the hunt for the character of Archie in the indigenous adaptation is still on.

The publication quotes a source close to the project and writes that superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, are cast as desi Betty and Veronica, respectively.

For a long time now, there have been constant speculations on the acting debuts of these two star daughters. Looks like the day is not far when they will grace screens. Earlier it was thought that Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar would launch Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Akhtar has beaten him in the race, it seems.

The source goes on to add that chances are high that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan could be cast to play Archie in the series.

“While other details of the Netflix series are yet to be locked in, I can only confirm Suhana and Khushi in the Zoya-helmed project. I can also reveal that there is a strong possibility of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim playing Archie in Zoya Akhtar’s series,” the source signs off.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar is presently busy with her upcoming project Angry Young Men. It is a docudrama chronicling the storied writing career of legendary screenwriter duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. She is producing the project along with her brother Farhan Akhtar and superstar Salman Khan. Once ready, Angry Young Men will premiere on Netflix.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

