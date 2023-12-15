Website Logo
Zoya Akhtar promotes ‘The Archies’ on ‘The Daily Show’ with Kal Penn

The show started with Kal recalling how Zoya’s dog ‘almost killed himself’ when he met her for dinner at her home.

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar recently appeared on host Kal Penn’s popular American talk show The Daily Show to promote her recently released film The Archies.

Zoya also spoke about her objective to incorporate an inclusive message through the characters of Dilton and Reggie in The Archies.

“In 2018, homosexuality was decriminalised and since then there has been so much positive change. A part of that evolution is filmmaking and somewhere I feel that through this medium you are humanising the other, you’re making people come closer. Stories travel, and they stay longer. I’m lucky to be part of the community that can affect some change,” she said.

The Archies, which premiered on Netflix on December 7, marks the acting debut of Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter). The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in starring roles.

Talking about working with brother Farhan Akhtar and father Javed Akhtar, the filmmaker said, “This is my fifth film that they are on. It’s safe and dangerous, because it’s an honest space, so you will get the truth. But that’s dangerous sometimes because it leads to fights at the dinner table.”

Farhan wrote the Hindi dialogues for The Archies while Javed Akhtar is attached as the lyricist.

